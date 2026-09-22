Home / Crypto News / Iran Proposes Opening Strait of Hormuz in 7 Days Once US Eases Blockade, Oil Prices Fall

Iran Proposes Opening Strait of Hormuz in 7 Days Once US Eases Blockade, Oil Prices Fall

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Iran Proposes Opening Strait of Hormuz in 7 Days Once US Eases Blockade, Oil Prices Fall & Bitcoin Rises

Highlights

  • Oil price plunge as Iran offers reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days.
  • Iran wants US takes initial steps to ease its naval blockade and halt related military operations.
  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and FM Araghchi arrives to UN General Assembly in New York.
  • Bitcoin continues upside momentum, with futures open interest rising 8% on CME.
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Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days if the US takes initial steps to ease its naval blockade and halt related military operations. As a result, oil prices fell to $91 per barrel on Monday, triggering upside momentum in US stocks and Bitcoin.

Oil Prices Plunge as Iran Offers to Open Strait of Hormuz

The proposal, conveyed via mediators and approved by Iran’s Supreme Leader and National Security Council, aims to revive negotiations amid ongoing US-Iran war. According to a Kyodo News report on September 22, a senior Iranian official confirmed that the regime has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for easing US military operations.

The US is required to take steps towards lifting the blockade and halting military operations around the Strait of Hormuz. “There is a possibility of moving toward an agreement,” as per a statement.

Meanwhile, Iran plans additional discussions during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is to attend the meeting today, with an address citing that the regime acted in self-defense.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in New York for the high-level gathering. Trump has said he is in “decision mode” on Iran and has not ruled out meeting the Iranian president for potential diplomatic talks.

Oil prices extended losses for a fifth straight day, with Brent crude oil near $99 a barrel and WTI crude oil around $91. Traders continued to monitor diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Iran, with President Trump set to address the UN General Assembly today.

Bitcoin Continues Upside Momentum

BTC price jumped 1% as Iran offers to open the Strait of Hormuz, extending 24-hour gains to 6%. The price remains volatile, with a 24-hour high of $87,329.

Furthermore, trading volume has climbed 90% over the last 24 hours after Trump proposed a $5 billion fund to rebuild Gulf energy infrastructure damaged during the US-Iran war.

Meanwhile, analysts predict further upside towards $90K as inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs hit highest since October last year. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $998.95 million in net inflows, with BlackRock Bitcoin ETF leading with $381.4 million.

CoinGlass data also showed massive buying in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total BTC futures open interest jumped 4% to $61.81 billion in the last 4 hours. BTC futures open interest on CME and Binance climbed more than 8% and 1.50%, respectively. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

As global diplomatic developments unfold rapidly, market participants are using political prediction market platforms to hedge macro portfolios against sudden policy shifts.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.