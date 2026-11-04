Home / Crypto News / Meta Launches First Ever Euro Denominated Bond Offering Following $15 Billion US Debt Sale

Meta Launches First Ever Euro Denominated Bond Offering Following $15 Billion US Debt Sale

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By Coingapestaff
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Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • Meta’s $15 billion dollar bond sale drew $58 billion in orders across five separate tranches.
  • The 2056 notes priced 2.2 percentage points above Treasuries, exceeding comparable April spreads by 0.9.
  • Meta's first euro bond offering could lift combined fundraising beyond $20 billion.
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Meta Platforms has moved toward its first euro-denominated bond sale after raising $15 billion in US debt, as soaring AI infrastructure costs push the company to seek fresh capital globally.

Meta Euro Bond Offering Follows Strong US Debt Demand

Meta Launches First-Ever Euro-Denominated Bond Offering Following $15 Billion US Debt Sale. The sale attracted strong investor demand, with orders reaching $58 billion.

During Tuesday’s sale, investor orders reached nearly 3.9 times the amount sold. The company issued bonds across five maturities, ranging from five to 30 years.

The longest-term bond, maturing in 2056, offered a yield 2.2% above comparable US Treasuries. The spread fell from the initial 2.5%. However, it remained 0.9% higher than a similar bond issued in April.

Meanwhile, Meta’s 10-year bond offered a yield of 6.55%. This was nearly one percentage point above the average yield on AA-rated corporate debt. Yields across all five tranches ranged from 5.85% to 7.53%.

Earlier, Meta launched its Muse Wonder AI models following Muse Spark’s debut this year. The company claimed the models had capabilities comparable to those from OpenAI and Anthropic.

AI Spending Drives Meta’s Expanding Fundraising Plans

Beyond its debt offerings, Meta recently raised $25 billion through common stock and $12.5 billion through preferred shares. The company plans another $60 billion in potential stock sales through an at-the-market program.

Meanwhile, Meta expects capital spending to reach $135 billion to $145 billion this year as it expands computing capacity, raising fresh concerns about its growing AI investment costs.

Over the next three years, Bloomberg Intelligence projects that Meta will invest more than $740 billion and major AI infrastructure firms could together spend nearly $4.5 trillion.

Credit rating firms have been paying attention to the borrowing plans. Last week, S&P Global Ratings lowered Meta’s credit outlook amid concerns about increasing pressure on its balance sheet.

Big Tech Bond Yields Climb as Borrowing Increases

Other technology firms have recently made their way into the debt market to fund infrastructure investments. Oracle raised $10 billion on Monday, while Alphabet secured €6 billion through euro-denominated bonds.

Microsoft last week finished a $25 billion bond sale, bringing an almost three-month hiatus on large technology bond sales to a close.

According to Bloomberg, major technology companies have issued nearly $430 billion in investment-grade bonds globally since last year.

The bond market was trying to discipline them by offering to pay more for their funding, but they were still willing to do so, said Craig Brothers, senior portfolio manager at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

Meta previously raised $25 billion in April through a bond offering that attracted $96 billion in peak investor orders.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.