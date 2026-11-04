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Coinbase Says Customer Funds Are Held in Cold Storage After Binance Hack

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase says more than 99% of customer assets are held in cold storage, supported by distributed signing keys, withdrawal limits and transaction monitoring.
  • The exchange says its MPC architecture provide additional safeguards against the type of failures involved in Binance hack.
  • Despite these safeguards, Coinbase has previously faced a 2025 customer data breach that could cost up to $400 million.
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Coinbase says it remains unaffected by the $6.34 billion Binance hot wallet hack, emphasizing that more than 99% of its customer assets are held in cold storage rather than connected to the internet.

The US exchange said it maintains limited hot wallet balances to process customer deposits and withdrawals while keeping the bulk of funds offline.

In a blog outlining its security measures, Coinbase detailed safeguards including distributed signing keys, withdrawal limits, unusual activity detection, and controls that can halt transaction signing.

The reassurance follows the October 29 Binance incident, in which attackers reportedly accessed an internal wallet signing service and moved assets outside the exchange’s normal withdrawal process.

Coinbase Explains How it Stores and Protects Customer Assets

Coinbase says customers retain ownership of digital assets held through its exchange, with internal records tracking account balances and transactions.

The company assured that it maintains customer assets on a 1:1 basis and says it does not lend or use them without explicit customer instructions.

Its custody system combines offline storage with secure multiparty computation (MPC), which distributes cryptographic signing authority among separate participants. This means there is no need for keeping a complete private key in one location for transaction approval.

Coinbase has also noted in its security page that it uses additional safeguards, including two-factor authentication, security key support, and Coinbase Vault, which can require multiple approvals before withdrawals are processed.

Notably, the company says it keeps customer assets separate from its corporate funds. Its latest quarterly filing reported approximately $377 billion in platform assets, alongside $8.6 billion in company cash and $2.2 billion in corporate crypto holdings.

These protections apply to hosted Coinbase.com accounts. Therefore, customers using their self-custody wallet remain responsible for securing their own private keys.

Coinbase also points to regulatory oversight and independent SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II examinations as part of its security framework. However, these measures do not eliminate the possibility of a breach.

Could Coinbase Have Prevented the Binance Hack?

Coinbase is emphasizing its cold storage and distributed signing architecture as safeguards against the type of access and authorization failures involved in the Binance incident.

Although both exchanges use multiparty computation (MPC), Coinbase says keeping more than 99% of customer assets offline provides another layer of protection. However, these differences do not guarantee that Coinbase could never experience a similar breach.

According to Binance, the attack began with a fake job interview that gave hackers access to employees’ laptops. The attackers then submitted fraudulent withdrawal requests on October 29.

Notably, the Binance, Bybit, and Bitget thefts followed a similar pattern, with attackers manipulating transaction approval systems rather than directly stealing private keys.

The exchange also develops its security software internally, unlike the external vendor systems reportedly involved in the Bybit and Bitget incidents.

However, Coinbase has faced security problems of its own. In 2025, criminals bribed overseas customer support agents to obtain customer information. The exchange estimated that the incident could cost up to $400 million.

Coinbase has also warned that artificial intelligence is changing the threat landscape, giving attackers new ways to target employees, systems, and customers.

The distinction is that cold storage and distributed signing can reduce the risk of unauthorized access to customer funds, but they cannot eliminate every security threat.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.