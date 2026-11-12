Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Nvidia To Oust Jensen Huang As CEO Over Alleged Affairs With Suspected Chinese Spy

Breaking: Nvidia To Oust Jensen Huang As CEO Over Alleged Affairs With Suspected Chinese Spy

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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China Denies Spy Allegations Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Calls Them Smears

Highlights

  • Nvidia board reportedly prepares to remove CEO Jensen Huang over alleged affairs.
  • The board could discuss Huang's future as soon as Wednesday.
  • SEC filed a court brief supporting the CFTC in its legal battle over U.S. stock perpetuals.
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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is said to be considering ousting CEO Jensen Huang due to his alleged two extramarital relationships, one allegedly involving a woman with intelligence ties to China. As of Wednesday, a director could hold a meeting to discuss Huang’s future as of Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Nvidia has declined to immediately comment on its request. Reuters reports it is unable to independently substantiate the report.

Nvidia CEO Exit Could Create Leadership Vacuum

The possibility of Huang’s departure has raised questions about the company’s succession plans and its ability to maintain its position in the global AI industry.

The board would probably look for an established tech executive, said Longbow Asset Management’s CEO, Jake Dollarhide.

“The board’s thinking, we have to have a home run at least as far as an interim CEO, if not, the permanent replacement.”

He went on to say that Nvidia’s chips would continue to play a key role in the AI industry, whatever the case.

D.A. Davidson managing director Gil Luria also cautioned about the repercussions if the company was to leave now.

“Mr. Huang being removed immediately could be challenging for Nvidia since it does not have a succession plan in place.”

He said that the board would probably take action when it has concrete information of any kind of violation of the law or company policy.

AMD & Broadcom Could Benefit From NVDA Uncertainty

Chris Weston, Pepperstone’s head of research, stated that a change in the head of research for Huang may have a few reputational risks but would not affect Nvidia’s product roadmap.

“The new person coming in isn’t going to derail their product suite,” he said.

There are also potential benefits for Nvidia’s rivals, Weston said. AMD and Broadcom stocks surged after-hours trading on the day of the report, he stated. Weston also said that other chipmakers could take some market share, as well.

Bruce Zaro, a Granite Wealth Management representative, wondered if another executive could take on the mantle of Nvidia’s public face and industry ambassador, Huang.

He said Nvidia has about 42,000 employees, but Huang has been the driving force behind the company’s incredible growth.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.