Breaking: Nvidia To Oust Jensen Huang As CEO Over Alleged Affairs With Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is said to be considering ousting CEO Jensen Huang due to his alleged two extramarital relationships, one allegedly involving a woman with intelligence ties to China. As of Wednesday, a director could hold a meeting to discuss Huang’s future as of Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Nvidia has declined to immediately comment on its request. Reuters reports it is unable to independently substantiate the report.

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Nvidia CEO Exit Could Create Leadership Vacuum

The possibility of Huang’s departure has raised questions about the company’s succession plans and its ability to maintain its position in the global AI industry.

The board would probably look for an established tech executive, said Longbow Asset Management’s CEO, Jake Dollarhide.

“The board’s thinking, we have to have a home run at least as far as an interim CEO, if not, the permanent replacement.”

He went on to say that Nvidia’s chips would continue to play a key role in the AI industry, whatever the case.

D.A. Davidson managing director Gil Luria also cautioned about the repercussions if the company was to leave now.

“Mr. Huang being removed immediately could be challenging for Nvidia since it does not have a succession plan in place.”

He said that the board would probably take action when it has concrete information of any kind of violation of the law or company policy.

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AMD & Broadcom Could Benefit From NVDA Uncertainty

Chris Weston, Pepperstone’s head of research, stated that a change in the head of research for Huang may have a few reputational risks but would not affect Nvidia’s product roadmap.

“The new person coming in isn’t going to derail their product suite,” he said.

There are also potential benefits for Nvidia’s rivals, Weston said. AMD and Broadcom stocks surged after-hours trading on the day of the report, he stated. Weston also said that other chipmakers could take some market share, as well.

Bruce Zaro, a Granite Wealth Management representative, wondered if another executive could take on the mantle of Nvidia’s public face and industry ambassador, Huang.

He said Nvidia has about 42,000 employees, but Huang has been the driving force behind the company’s incredible growth.