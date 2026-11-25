Chipmaker NVIDIA has reached a settlement with investors over a 2018 class action suit alleging the company failed to disclose how much of its GPU sales went to crypto miners. This coincidentally comes amid increased scrutiny of the company over CEO Jensen Huang’s ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

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NVIDIA Agrees To Settle Crypto Mining-Related Class Action Suit

According to a Reuters report, the company has agreed to settle the long-running class action for $290 million. Investors alleged that the chipmaker misled shareholders by failing to disclose how much of its gaming-related revenue came from GPU sales to crypto miners rather than the gaming industry.

With an agreement in place, the plaintiffs have filed a motion for the court’s preliminary approval of the settlement. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that NVIDIA admits no wrongdoing even as the company moves to settle the suit.

The settlement coincidentally comes as the chipmaker faces increased scrutiny, especially with the scandal involving its CEO Jensen Hunag’s romantic relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Initial reports suggested the relationship helped facilitate some NVIDIA chip sales to China despite export controls.

However, as CoinGape reported, U.S. intelligence has not found evidence that China had directed Huang’s lover to spy on him for espionage purposes. However, Democrats have still vowed to open investigations into Huang and the chipmaker once they take control of Congress next year.

Despite the pending investigations and potential lawsuits the company faces, the NVIDIA Board reinstated Huang as CEO earlier this week after he resigned earlier this month when reports of the affair first broke. The Board had reportedly received assurances from the Trump administration that their CEO posed no national security risk despite the affair.

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NVDA Stock Down Over 6%

The NVIDIA stock is down more than 6% today as the tech stocks selloff deepens. NVDA is currently trading at around $146, according to TradingView data, down from its previous close above $155.

The stock had rallied to as high as $168 on the Monday when the company announced Huang’s reinstatement as CEO. However, it has since given up some of these gains AI stocks slide with the looming Trump tariffs and a potential December Fed rate hike.

NVDA is still down more than 30% in the last month and 23% year-to-date (YTD). Amid the recent developments, NVIDIA has lost its status as the most valuable company by market cap and is now third behind Apple, and Microsoft, according to CompaniesMarketCap data.