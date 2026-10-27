Home / Crypto News / NVIDIA to Invest $3 Billion in Meta and Expand Partnership on Muse AI Agent

NVIDIA to Invest $3 Billion in Meta and Expand Partnership on Muse AI Agent

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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NVIDIA to Invest $3 Billion in Meta and Expand Partnership on Muse AI Agent

Highlights

  • NVIDIA and Meta expands partnership on Muse AI agent models to improve inference and training performance.
  • NVIDIA will invest $3 billion in Meta’s equity offering as part of deeper AI partnership.
  • Companies will optimized workflows to boost performance and improve Muse AI agents cost of ownership.
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NVIDIA and Meta on Tuesday said that they will expand their collaboration on Meta’s Muse AI agent and the broader Muse family of models. They will focus on improving inference and training performance amid strong consumer demand for AI agents. NVIDIA will also invest $3 billion in Meta to deepen artificial intelligence (AI) partnership.

NVIDIA Reveals AI Partnership and Investment Details in Meta

On October 27, the companies announced plans to partner on optimizations across workflows to maximize performance and improve total cost of ownership for Muse AI agents. These already run on NVIDIA infrastructure and have shown frontier-level benchmark performance and massive adoption.

NVIDIA and Meta will also explore additional technical work, including NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture for safer agent deployment and NVIDIA Sentry for monitoring agent behavior.

Meta plans to expand its deployment of NVIDIA infrastructure, including Vera Rubin platforms and Vera CPUs, to deliver higher performance per watt for next-generation AI agents. It will further deploy NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and BlueField-4 systems to support network efficiency and throughput.

NVIDIA will invest $3 billion in Meta’s equity offering as part of the broader collaboration in AI development. This will improve the company’s position in the growing AI ecosystem. This will also help Meta get enough compute and expand Muse AI throughout the world, as it is currently available in the US and Canada.

“AI agents represent a new computing paradigm software that understands our goals, reasons, uses tools and gets work done on our behalf,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

He added that NVIDIA and Meta are expanding their partnership to optimize the computing infrastructure and secure AI agents. He believes Muse can empower billions of people to “achieve more and pursue greater ambitions.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg added, “Muse is how we bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We’re excited to keep working with NVIDIA to deliver the best personal agents and frontier models for billions of people.”

Muse AI Agents Development and Rising Costs

Meta launched Muse as a personal AI agent in the U.S. and Canada in September this year. It recorded massive downloads and later surpassed 10 million U.S. downloads in over a month, according to market intelligence provider Sensor Tower data. Recently, Meta released the Muse Wonder AI models following the success of its Muse Spark, its first model from its superintelligence team.

The latest announcement extends the earlier strategic partnership under which Meta plans to deploy NVIDIA CPUs, GPUs, networking, and other components at scale into AI-focused data centers.

Meta increased its projected 2026 capital expenditures to roughly $135 billion to $145 billion. This is driven largely by AI infrastructure and rising costs.

In addition, Meta revealed plans to raise up to about $95 billion through equity-related offerings to support AI spending. This includes roughly $35 billion in immediate common and preferred stock offerings, with up to $60 billion under a planned at-the-market program in a new non-voting Class C share class expected to begin in 2027.

NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom previously indicated nonbinding interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $5 billion of Meta’s Class A shares. NVIDIA’s investment of $3 billion in Meta aligns with the expanded Muse AI agent collaboration amid concerns about circular financing. Nvidia has invested over $50 billion in frontier AI labs and startups.

Also Check: Best Crypto AI Trading Bots in 2026

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.