NYSE Taps Broadridge to Offer Onchain Shareholder Voting for Its Tokenized Securities

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has partnered with Broadridge to bring onchain governance to its tokenized securities platform. This comes as the exchange embraces tokenization, including enabling its listed issuers to tokenize their stocks on its platform.

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NYSE Partners with Broadridge for Onchain Shareholder Voting

In a press release, Broadridge announced plans to offer on-chain shareholder governance and digital transfer agency services to NYSE’s proposed tokenized securities platform. The exchange plans to launch this platform following regulatory approval.

“These steps demonstrate the NYSE platform’s interoperability and marks the next phase of its development and Broadridge’s commitment to bringing world class governance and transfer agency services to token investors and public companies,” the release read.

As part of the partnership, the stock exchange will use Broadridge’s smart contracts to connect its tokenized securities to meeting agendas, voting rules, and verifiable results. Broadridge explained that this framework will support proxy material distribution and digital wallet authentication linked to verified voting entities.

This way, investors can exercise their shareholder rights as they gain ownership of stocks onchain. These investors can vote through supported wallets, broker interfaces, or ProxyVote, depending on their preferences. This move comes just days after NYSE parent ICE announced plans to integrate Hyperliquid perpetuals for 24/7 trading of stocks, commodities, crypto, and other assets subject to regulatory approval.

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Listed Issuers Can Also Tokenize Their Stocks

Broadridge also noted that its services will enable NYSE-listed issuers to tokenize their stock for trading on the exchange’s tokenized securities platform. “Tokenization has the potential to transform the manner in which issuers interact with their shareholders,” NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said.

He added that onboarding Broadridge helps advance their goal of connecting tokenized trading, clearing, and shareholder governance across a more unified ecosystem. Although the exchange’s tokenized securities platform has yet to gain approval, it is worth noting that the SEC has released the ‘Innovation Exemption’ guidance, which provides a way for these platforms to offer tokenized stock trading.

Notably, NYSE’s parent, ICE, has also filed for a tokenized stock trading platform under the joint venture with the crypto exchange OKX, OKXICE. This proposed platform has already received pushback from companies that are against their stocks being tokenized.

For more on tokenized stock trading, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks