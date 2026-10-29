HYPE Price Jumps 10% as NYSE Parent ICE Eyes US Perpetual Futures Launch on Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token rallied over 10% to trade at $90 after Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the NYSE owner, unveiled plans for U.S. perpetual futures. ICE is partnering with Trade [XYZ] on the proposed venue, which would use Hyperliquid infrastructure and require CFTC approval.

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NYSE Parent ICE, Trade [XYZ] Plan Regulated US Market on Hyperliquid

ICE and Trade [XYZ] announced plans for a dedicated market offering perpetual futures around the clock. Contracts would include stocks, indices, commodities, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies, adding to Trade[XYZ]’s existing range of markets. Perpetual futures are futures contracts with no expiration date and are suitable for traders who want to hold positions outside of normal trading hours.

ICE will run the regulated venue and set up its exchange and clearing system in parallel to Trade[XYZ]. The NYSE parent will also make an investment in Trade [XYZ] but did not reveal the investment amount. Other investors, such as Stan Druckenmiller, are also backing the effort.

In less than a year, Trade[XYZ] said that its Hyperliquid markets have surpassed $650 billion in volume. The announcement follows Ripple Prime’s recent introduction of traditional finance perpetuals through Trade[XYZ] on Hyperliquid. Those products provide institutional clients with access to stocks, commodities, and indices, similar to the assets that are the target of the ICE plan.

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CFTC Review Will Determine US Launch Timing

Before the proposed market is opened to eligible U.S. traders, the partners must seek the approval of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They have plans for regulated clearing, identity checks, and anti-money-laundering controls, as well as approval for leveraged contracts.

Customers would deal via the participating brokers and platforms, such as those offered through ICE’s joint venture with OKX. The business would be separate from ICE’s existing institutional futures and clearing operations. No company has given a projected date or stated who the final consumers will be.

The proposal comes as Payward, the parent company of Kraken, plans to provide regulated Hyperliid perpetual futures to U.S. traders. As we reported, Payward has outlined a structure involving Bitnomial, while ICE and Trade[XYZ] intend to establish a dedicated venue.

Trade [XYZ] to Expand 24/7 Markets Beyond Crypto

Trade[XYZ] plans to continue expanding its HIP-3 markets on Hyperliquid while ICE develops the proposed U.S. venue. These markets allow eligible non-U.S. investors to trade contracts linked to stocks, commodities, and currencies outside regular trading hours.

The platform has already expanded into major financial benchmarks, including an officially licensed S&P 500 perpetual contract launched in March. The product uses S&P Dow Jones Indices data and allows trading even when traditional U.S. stock exchanges are closed. This existing product forms part of Trade[XYZ]’s broader move into traditional financial markets.

Trade[XYZ] has also introduced pre-IPO perpetual contracts that track expected share prices before companies enter public markets. These contracts provide price exposure without giving traders ownership of the underlying shares. The company plans to add further asset classes and trading features while pursuing its separate U.S. venture with ICE.