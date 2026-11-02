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Home / Crypto News / US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?
LIVE COVERAGE Updated

US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?

US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 hours ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today November 2: The 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections will conclude on Tuesday, November 3, as voters across the country decide control of both chambers of Congress. The polls will test President Donald Trump’s influence and the Republican Party’s ability to retain its majority.

Democrats are hoping to make significant gains and regain control of Congress. Even Polymarket traders are betting on a Democratic victory in the 2026 midterms.

Meanwhile, voting hours will vary across states, with results expected to emerge from Tuesday evening. However, closely contested races could take days or even weeks to resolve. Follow CoinGape’s live updates for the latest developments and election results.

01:05:00 PM UTC, 2 November 2026

Trump Vows to Protect Elon Musk if Democrats Launch Post-Midterm Investigations

Crypto Market Shaky As Musk vs Trump 2.0 Begins

 

President Donald Trump said he would protect Elon Musk if Democrats investigate the SpaceX and Tesla CEO after the midterm elections. Speaking to Miranda Devine on the “Pod Force One” podcast, Trump responded to reports of a possible investigation or asset seizure involving Musk.

 

 

“It’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” he said. Musk has spent nearly half a billion dollars opposing Democrats during the election cycle. He recently warned that a Democratic victory in 2028 could threaten democracy.

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12:58:00 PM UTC, 2 November 2026

Election Night Projections Are Not Final: Why US Results Can Change

an image to represent the Housing bill

 

Election-night vote totals should not be treated as final results. News organizations may project winners using reported counts and other election data, but those calls are not official declarations. Election officials must complete several steps before results become certified.

 

The process includes a canvass, during which officials reconcile ballots and voter records, and may include post-election audits or recounts. The timing and sequence of these procedures vary by state and, in some cases, by local jurisdiction. Preliminary figures can therefore differ from the final certified results.

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12:52:00 PM UTC, 2 November 2026

When Will US Midterm Election Results Start Coming In?

Image of Bitcoin and USA Flag

 

The first substantial wave of election results is expected after polls close across eastern states on Tuesday. Vote totals from many states could begin accumulating between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

 

Results from western states are expected to add to the national picture between 10 p.m. and midnight. Alaska and outstanding contests may continue reporting after midnight. The pace will depend on local counting procedures and the volume of ballots received. These windows are estimates, not fixed deadlines for media outlets to project winners.

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12:45:00 PM UTC, 2 November 2026

US Polling Stations to Close at Different Times Across States

White House Crypto Summit Today: Trump

 

Polling places will not close simultaneously across the United States on Election Day. The first closures are in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Eastern states will close voting by 8 p.m., while western states continue later into the night. California,

 

Meanwhile, Washington and parts of Oregon and Idaho close at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Most Alaska polling locations close at midnight, while sites in the Aleutian region may remain open until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Local schedules should be checked before travelling to vote. All times are approximate.

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12:40:00 PM UTC, 2 November 2026

US Midterm Voting Deadline: When Must Americans Cast Their Ballots?

 

Tuesday, November 3, is the final day for in-person voting in the 2026 US midterm elections. Voters casting ballots by mail must follow the deadline set by their state, as rules differ across the country. Ohio requires mailed ballots to reach county election boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

 

California accepts ballots postmarked by November 3, provided they arrive by November 10. Some states also allow voters to return completed ballots at designated drop boxes or deliver them directly to local election offices. Postal timing matters for each voter.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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