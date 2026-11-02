US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?

Ad

LIVE COVERAGE

Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today November 2: The 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections will conclude on Tuesday, November 3, as voters across the country decide control of both chambers of Congress. The polls will test President Donald Trump’s influence and the Republican Party’s ability to retain its majority.

Democrats are hoping to make significant gains and regain control of Congress. Even Polymarket traders are betting on a Democratic victory in the 2026 midterms.

Meanwhile, voting hours will vary across states, with results expected to emerge from Tuesday evening. However, closely contested races could take days or even weeks to resolve. Follow CoinGape’s live updates for the latest developments and election results.