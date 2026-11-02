US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?
Trump Vows to Protect Elon Musk if Democrats Launch Post-Midterm Investigations
President Donald Trump said he would protect Elon Musk if Democrats investigate the SpaceX and Tesla CEO after the midterm elections. Speaking to Miranda Devine on the “Pod Force One” podcast, Trump responded to reports of a possible investigation or asset seizure involving Musk.
BREAKING: President Trump said that Elon Musk must be protected if Democrats target him or SpaceX. pic.twitter.com/YYWJaUxNgI
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 2, 2026
“It’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” he said. Musk has spent nearly half a billion dollars opposing Democrats during the election cycle. He recently warned that a Democratic victory in 2028 could threaten democracy.
Election Night Projections Are Not Final: Why US Results Can Change
Election-night vote totals should not be treated as final results. News organizations may project winners using reported counts and other election data, but those calls are not official declarations. Election officials must complete several steps before results become certified.
The process includes a canvass, during which officials reconcile ballots and voter records, and may include post-election audits or recounts. The timing and sequence of these procedures vary by state and, in some cases, by local jurisdiction. Preliminary figures can therefore differ from the final certified results.
When Will US Midterm Election Results Start Coming In?
The first substantial wave of election results is expected after polls close across eastern states on Tuesday. Vote totals from many states could begin accumulating between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Results from western states are expected to add to the national picture between 10 p.m. and midnight. Alaska and outstanding contests may continue reporting after midnight. The pace will depend on local counting procedures and the volume of ballots received. These windows are estimates, not fixed deadlines for media outlets to project winners.
US Polling Stations to Close at Different Times Across States
Polling places will not close simultaneously across the United States on Election Day. The first closures are in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Eastern states will close voting by 8 p.m., while western states continue later into the night. California,
Meanwhile, Washington and parts of Oregon and Idaho close at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Most Alaska polling locations close at midnight, while sites in the Aleutian region may remain open until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Local schedules should be checked before travelling to vote. All times are approximate.
US Midterm Voting Deadline: When Must Americans Cast Their Ballots?
Tuesday, November 3, is the final day for in-person voting in the 2026 US midterm elections. Voters casting ballots by mail must follow the deadline set by their state, as rules differ across the country. Ohio requires mailed ballots to reach county election boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
California accepts ballots postmarked by November 3, provided they arrive by November 10. Some states also allow voters to return completed ballots at designated drop boxes or deliver them directly to local election offices. Postal timing matters for each voter.