Home / Crypto News / Hong Kong Launches 24/7 Settlement Using Tokenized Deposits on Blockchain

Hong Kong Launches 24/7 Settlement Using Tokenized Deposits on Blockchain

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Highlights

  • Hong Kong's Project Ensemble now supports 24/7 interbank tokenized deposit settlement using central bank money.
  • Twelve banks and twenty industry participants now take part in Hong Kong's EnsembleTX settlement pilot.
  • HKMA plans settlement trials involving regulated stablecoins following completed trades in tokenized Exchange Fund Bills.
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Hong Kong has launched 24/7 settlement for tokenized deposits under Project Ensemble, enabling participating banks to process blockchain transactions using tokenized central bank money beyond traditional banking hours for institutions.

Hong Kong Expands 24/7 Tokenized Deposit Settlement

On November 2, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced the upgrade, confirming the HKMA will continue to participate in its EnsembleTX pilot. The upgraded system allows banks to settle tokenized deposit transactions using tokenized central bank money.

The HKMA says that EnsembleTX now comprises of 12 participating banks and 20 industry pioneers. The pilot programme was previously interbank transactions in Hong Kong via its Real Time Gross Settlement system. However, the latest upgrade allows settlement outside conventional banking hours.

From now on, participating institutions will be able to engage in transactions day and night with regard to corporate treasury operations and tokenized investment products. The system has the ability to facilitate real value transactions between banks with tokenized central bank money.

The regulator first introduced EnsembleTX in November 2025 to enable testing of transactions for deposits in tokens and digital assets. Financial institutions were invited to delve into the concepts of corporate treasury management and tokenized money market funds.

Meanwhile, HSBC launched its RedCoin stablecoin through PayMe on October 23. The phased rollout targets more than 3.3 million users for retail payments.

HKMA Plans Regulated Stablecoin Settlement Trials

During Hong Kong FinTech Week, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue discussed the regulator’s tokenization plans. The authority confirmed that recognised dealers had finished transactions in secondary market in relation to Exchange Fund Bills (EFTs) tokenised.

The following testing stage will be dedicated to regulated stablecoins in settlement, the HKMA said. The regulator has not said when it will be possible to introduce that capability.

Separately, Solana partnered with Anchorpoint to bring HKDAP to its blockchain. The integration will facilitate the payment system in Hong Kong dollars and tokenized financial assets. Hong Kong’s financial regulator licensed Anchorpoint and HSBC as stablecoin issuers earlier this year.

Project Ensemble Gains Support From Financial Institutions

HKMA said participating banks include HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China Hong Kong, and other financial institutions. Securities and Futures Commission CEO Julia Leung welcomed the new settlement infrastructure for tokenized financial products.

She said tokenized deposits could support corporate treasury management and secondary trading of tokenized funds. The SFC will continue working with HKMA and financial institutions to develop additional applications.

Meanwhile, HKMA introduced tConnect Launchpad with Cyberport to support testing involving financial institutions and digital asset companies. The regulator said the platform will bring technology firms and financial institutions together to explore tokenization applications.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.