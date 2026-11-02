Hong Kong Launches 24/7 Settlement Using Tokenized Deposits on Blockchain

Hong Kong has launched 24/7 settlement for tokenized deposits under Project Ensemble, enabling participating banks to process blockchain transactions using tokenized central bank money beyond traditional banking hours for institutions.

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Hong Kong Expands 24/7 Tokenized Deposit Settlement

On November 2, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced the upgrade, confirming the HKMA will continue to participate in its EnsembleTX pilot. The upgraded system allows banks to settle tokenized deposit transactions using tokenized central bank money.

The HKMA says that EnsembleTX now comprises of 12 participating banks and 20 industry pioneers. The pilot programme was previously interbank transactions in Hong Kong via its Real Time Gross Settlement system. However, the latest upgrade allows settlement outside conventional banking hours.

From now on, participating institutions will be able to engage in transactions day and night with regard to corporate treasury operations and tokenized investment products. The system has the ability to facilitate real value transactions between banks with tokenized central bank money.

The regulator first introduced EnsembleTX in November 2025 to enable testing of transactions for deposits in tokens and digital assets. Financial institutions were invited to delve into the concepts of corporate treasury management and tokenized money market funds.

Meanwhile, HSBC launched its RedCoin stablecoin through PayMe on October 23. The phased rollout targets more than 3.3 million users for retail payments.

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HKMA Plans Regulated Stablecoin Settlement Trials

During Hong Kong FinTech Week, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue discussed the regulator’s tokenization plans. The authority confirmed that recognised dealers had finished transactions in secondary market in relation to Exchange Fund Bills (EFTs) tokenised.

The following testing stage will be dedicated to regulated stablecoins in settlement, the HKMA said. The regulator has not said when it will be possible to introduce that capability.

Separately, Solana partnered with Anchorpoint to bring HKDAP to its blockchain. The integration will facilitate the payment system in Hong Kong dollars and tokenized financial assets. Hong Kong’s financial regulator licensed Anchorpoint and HSBC as stablecoin issuers earlier this year.

Project Ensemble Gains Support From Financial Institutions

HKMA said participating banks include HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China Hong Kong, and other financial institutions. Securities and Futures Commission CEO Julia Leung welcomed the new settlement infrastructure for tokenized financial products.

She said tokenized deposits could support corporate treasury management and secondary trading of tokenized funds. The SFC will continue working with HKMA and financial institutions to develop additional applications.

Meanwhile, HKMA introduced tConnect Launchpad with Cyberport to support testing involving financial institutions and digital asset companies. The regulator said the platform will bring technology firms and financial institutions together to explore tokenization applications.