Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin Hacked for Over $40M

Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin has confirmed a security incident and suspended deposits and withdrawals on November 2. Blockchain security firm Hypernative separately identified more than $40 million in suspicious transfers linked to the exchange.

Mercado Bitcoin said customer funds were unaffected, but it has not confirmed the reported losses or disclosed how the attack occurred.

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Mercado Bitcoin suspends deposits and withdrawals

In an official statement on X, Mercado Bitcoin said it identified a security incident in one of its systems early Monday. The exchange immediately contained the breach and started investigations into the situation, the exchange said.

The company said its customers had no losses and that it had not been accessed by the attackers for any personal information.

“There was no harm to customers,” the exchange stated, adding that there had been no data breach. It temporarily halted deposits and withdrawals, though, while its security teams conducted investigations into the compromised systems.

According to Mercado Bitcoin, they were monitoring the assets and were in communication with the authorities. The company did not give any information about when it would resume services or how the hackers were able to get in.

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Hypernative Identifies over $40M in Suspicious Transfers

Hypernative, a blockchain security firm, detected irregular transactions in wallets linked to Mercado Bitcoin in at least 10 blockchain networks. The transfers comprised of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and other networks, BitNotícias reported.

BTC, ETH, SOL, and XLM were found in associated addresses at the preliminary findings of ~106 BTC, 2,852 ETH, 10,700 SOL, and 6.7 million XLM. The total number of suspected transfers is over $40 million, as researchers also followed the transfer of Avalanche and other tokens.

The majority of transfers took place between 06:19 and 06:53 UTC on November 2nd, after some odd Bitcoin transactions. Investigators, however, have not determined that all the wallets were associated with Mercado Bitcoin.

The incident comes on the heels of a Binance security breach in which about $6.3 billion was stolen. That other attack was attributed to North Korea’s TraderTraitor group, but the attackers behind Mercado Bitcoin have not been identified.

Wallet Addresses Used in Mercado Bitcoin Hack

In a subsequent update, Mercado Bitcoin published five wallet addresses associated with the suspicious transactions. The addresses covered Ethereum-compatible networks, Bitcoin, Solana, Stellar and Tron.

The exchange said it shared the information to help blockchain investigators track the assets. Its teams continued working toward restoring services, although the company provided no confirmed reopening date.

The response follows similar security measures at Binance, which recently replenished 90% of its affected assets before restoring withdrawals in phases.

Mercado Bitcoin has not disclosed a confirmed loss figure or published technical findings explaining the breach. The exchange maintains that customers remain unaffected while investigators continue tracing the suspicious transfers.