Home / Crypto News / OKXICE to Launch Tokenized Stocks Platform Under SEC’s Innovation Exemption on Nov. 23

OKXICE to Launch Tokenized Stocks Platform Under SEC’s Innovation Exemption on Nov. 23

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the OKXICE tokenized stocks news

Highlights

  • OKX and ICE's joint venture will launch its tokenized securities venue on November 23.
  • The platform will launch under the SEC's innovation exemption guidance.
  • The platform will offer stocks from companies such as Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood, and Strategy.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The joint venture between NYSE’s parent ICE and crypto exchange OKX, OKXICE, will launch its tokenized securities venue (TSV) on November 23. This tokenized stocks platform launches following the SEC’s innovation exemption guidance earlier this year, which created the pathway for exchanges to offer these onchain securities to U.S. users.

OKXICE To Launch Tokenized Securities Venue On November 23

In a company release, the crypto exchange announced that eligible U.S. customers will be able to trade tokenized securities 24/7 through the OKXICE TSV starting on November 23. The exchange expects the TSV to list more than 70 assets, including securities from Better.com, BitGo, Circle, Robinhood, Securitize, and Strategy.

Furthermore, the TSV will list 59 Direxion ETFs, while Strategy plans to list its preferred securities such as STRC on the platform. This move follows the SEC’s release of the innovation exemption guidance in September, which paved the way for exchanges to launch these TSVs.

Commenting on the upcoming launch of the TSV, OKXICE Co-chair Andrew Cuomo said, “The SEC has created a real opening for American markets to lead the next era of finance. OKXICE TSV gives first movers the opportunity to bring their securities onchain through a compliant venue built for 24/7 markets and real shareholder rights,” adding, “The future of finance is onchain, and we have an opportunity to build it here in America, with the standards, safeguards and ambition that investors expect”

How The Platform Will Operate

The top crypto exchange also explained how the TSV will operate, noting that trading on the OKXICE platform will happen through automated market maker liquidity pools on Uniswap v4 on X Layer, which is the exchange’s Ethereum Layer-2 network. The TSV’s smart contracts will ensure that only eligible wallets can trade these tokenized securities.

Meanwhile, Securitize will provide the tokenization infrastructure. Each token on the trading platform will be backed 1:1 by the underlying share, with onchain shareholders enjoying benefits similar to those of holders of the physical shares. These benefits will include dividends, voting rights, and participation in corporate actions.

Lastly, customers will self-custody their tokenized securities, and OKXICE will not have access to customers’ private keys or their shares. As such, these customers will have to activate a CeDeFi wallet before they can begin trading these securities on the OKXICE TSV.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ripple-Backed Evernorth Files to Resell 73.7 Million Shares After 40% Stock Decline
Fed December Rate Hike Could Reach 50 Basis Points, Bank of America Warns
Kraken Parent Payward Launches Over 200 Tokenized European Stocks
Deutsche Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Custody Service
XRP Takes Lead Over Bitcoin, Ethereum As Whales Buy $72M XRP

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

an image of the OKX logo and Ripple, Circle, and StanChart's logo

OKX Raises Fresh Capital From Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered at $25B Valuation
an image to represent the OKXICE tokenized stocks news

OKX-ICE Files for 24/7 Tokenized NYSE Stocks Under SEC Innovation Exemption
an image of the OKX CEO and Binance founder

OKX CEO Challenges Binance Founder CZ’s “Sell House for Bitcoin” Claims
Aave Launches on OKX’s X Layer with xBTC, xETH, xSOL, and USDT Support

Aave Launches on OKX’s X Layer with xBTC, xETH, xSOL, and USDT Support
Pi Network gains new liquidity option with OKX’s PI/USDC pair, but exchange reserves rise and trading volume drops sharply in recent months.

OKX Launches PI/USDC Pair as Pi Network Faces Liquidity Questions
OKX Plans to Join Crypto IPO Buzz On Wall Street Along With Circle, Gemini

OKX Plans to Join Crypto IPO Buzz On Wall Street Along With Circle, Gemini

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.