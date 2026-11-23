OKX and New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) launched their tokenized securities trading venue on November 23. The joint venture, OKXICE, confirmed 113 assets, allowing eligible U.S. customers to trade stocks and ETFs around the clock.

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OKXICE Launches Tokenized Securities Trading With 113 Assets

The platform began operating at noon ET, with trading available through the TSV section of the OKX mobile app. Its 113 confirmed assets include company shares, exchange-traded funds, and exchange-traded products, which will become available gradually.

Participating issuers include Coinbase, Robinhood, Circle, Strategy, BitGo, and Securitize. Fidelity Investments, eToro, Direxion, Strive, and other asset managers have also joined the initial lineup.

The launch follows OKXICE’s November 11 announcement outlining its tokenized securities plans. At that time, the company expected more than 70 assets, including 59 Direxion ETFs.

According to the official launch announcement, the venue operates under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s temporary Innovation Exemption. The agreement allows for some tokenized securities dealings without OKXICE having to register as a national securities exchange.

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OKXICE Uses Uniswap V4 for Round-the-Clock Stock Trading

OKXICE operates via Uniswapv4 automated market makers (AMM) on X Layer, OKX’s Ethereum L2 network. Securitize offers the tokenization platform, and smart contracts restrict trading and liquidity provision to authorized wallets.

Each token represents a security entitlement backed by one underlying share, with applicable voting rights, dividends, and corporate actions. Customers maintain control of their assets through self-custodial wallets, while OKXICE does not hold their private keys.

The structure follows Securitize’s recent expansion of tokenized stocks on Solana. That November expansion increased its offering to 25 equities, including Disney, Salesforce, and ExxonMobil.

Customers need to go through the identity verification process and enable a CeDeFi Wallet to access OKXICE. Only eligible U.S. customers who meet the platform’s onboarding and geographic requirements can access trading.

67 Companies Reject Tokenized Share Listings

The launch follows objections from companies unwilling to have their shares traded through OKXICE’s tokenized securities venue. According to its November 20 public notice, 67 issuers filed objections before trading began.

The companies include Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet and JPMorgan Chase. However, their concerns mean that OKXICE cannot currently create tokenized versions of their shares.

The SEC framework requires platforms to notify issuers, and allows 30 days to object. Companies can prevent participating venues from offering their shares by filing objections during the designated period.

Meanwhile, OKXICE confirmed that its initial trading lineup includes Coinbase, Robinhood, Strategy, Circle, Securitize, and BitGo. The remaining confirmed assets will enter trading gradually, subject to platform eligibility and regulatory requirements.