OKX Raises Fresh Capital From Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered at $25B Valuation

Crypto exchange OKX has raised funds at a $25 billion valuation, attracting capital from crypto firms Circle and Ripple, as well as Standard Chartered’s investment arm and Qube Research & Technologies (QRT). The exchange’s native token, OKB, surged on the news, even as the exchange moves to expand its offerings.

Ad

Ad

OKX Raises Funds From Circle, Ripple, StanChart

According to a Bloomberg report, the crypto exchange raised funds at a $25 billion valuation, with investments from Circle, Ripple, SC Ventures, and QRT. However, the exchange did not disclose the exact amount.

This follows an earlier funding round in March, when OKX hit a $25 billion valuation with an investment of around $200 million from NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand its long-term infrastructure.

This move follows OKXICE’s filing to offer tokenized stock trading under the SEC’s ‘Innovation Exemption’ framework. The OKX-ICE joint venture plans to offer tokenized trading for up to 63 NYSE-listed companies at the start, with plans to expand further later.

Notably, the crypto exchange is among the first to take advantage of the SEC’s Innovation Exemption framework. However, platforms such as Ondo Finance already offer several tokenized stocks and ETFs, though mainly to non-U.S. users.

Ad

Ad

OKB Price Surges On Fresh Funding

OKX’s native token OKX surged double digits on the back of the report, rising to nearly $142, according to TradingView data. The token has pared some of these gains and is now trading at around $136, up over 6% on the day.

OKB is also up over 13% in the past week as Bitcoin and other crypto prices rebound from last week’s lows. The token is also one of the largest gainers in 2026 among the top 100 coins by market cap, with a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 24%.

All of these also come as OKX looks to expand its presence in the U.S. Earlier this year, the crypto exchange appointed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to its board, while he also serves as co-chair of the OKXICE joint venture.