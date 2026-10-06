Home / Crypto News / OKX Raises Fresh Capital From Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered at $25B Valuation

OKX Raises Fresh Capital From Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered at $25B Valuation

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the OKX logo and Ripple, Circle, and StanChart's logo

Highlights

  • OKX raised funds from Circle, Ripple, and Standard Chartered at a $25 billion valuation.
  • This follows a March funding round, when it also raised funds at the same valuation.
  • The exchange's native token surged double digits on the report.
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Crypto exchange OKX has raised funds at a $25 billion valuation, attracting capital from crypto firms Circle and Ripple, as well as Standard Chartered’s investment arm and Qube Research & Technologies (QRT). The exchange’s native token, OKB, surged on the news, even as the exchange moves to expand its offerings.

OKX Raises Funds From Circle, Ripple, StanChart

According to a Bloomberg report, the crypto exchange raised funds at a $25 billion valuation, with investments from Circle, Ripple, SC Ventures, and QRT. However, the exchange did not disclose the exact amount.

This follows an earlier funding round in March, when OKX hit a $25 billion valuation with an investment of around $200 million from NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand its long-term infrastructure.

This move follows OKXICE’s filing to offer tokenized stock trading under the SEC’s ‘Innovation Exemption’ framework. The OKX-ICE joint venture plans to offer tokenized trading for up to 63 NYSE-listed companies at the start, with plans to expand further later.

Notably, the crypto exchange is among the first to take advantage of the SEC’s Innovation Exemption framework. However, platforms such as Ondo Finance already offer several tokenized stocks and ETFs, though mainly to non-U.S. users.

OKB Price Surges On Fresh Funding

OKX’s native token OKX surged double digits on the back of the report, rising to nearly $142, according to TradingView data. The token has pared some of these gains and is now trading at around $136, up over 6% on the day.

Source: TradingView

OKB is also up over 13% in the past week as Bitcoin and other crypto prices rebound from last week’s lows. The token is also one of the largest gainers in 2026 among the top 100 coins by market cap, with a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 24%.

All of these also come as OKX looks to expand its presence in the U.S. Earlier this year, the crypto exchange appointed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to its board, while he also serves as co-chair of the OKXICE joint venture.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.