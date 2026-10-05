Home / Crypto News / OKX-ICE Files for 24/7 Tokenized NYSE Stocks Under SEC Innovation Exemption

OKX-ICE Files for 24/7 Tokenized NYSE Stocks Under SEC Innovation Exemption

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
OKX Expands To The US With New Cryptocurrency Exchange And Wallet

Highlights

  • OKXICE, the $25B OKX-ICE joint venture, has notified the SEC of plans to launch tokenized versions of 63 NYSE-listed stocks.
  • The filing moves under the SEC's new five-year innovation exemption, with tokens preserving full dividend and voting rights.
  • Backed by ICE and NYSE parentage and co-chair Andrew Cuomo, OKXICE enters a race alongside Ondo, Robinhood, and NYSE-Blockchain.com talks.
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OKXICE LLC, the joint venture between crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of its intent to launch a platform for tokenized stocks.

From a $25 Billion Stake to a Regulated U.S. Venue

The OKXICE filing did not emerge overnight. NYSE parent ICE’s investment in OKX, which valued the crypto exchange at $25 billion in March 2026.  This included an explicit mandate to build tokenized equity infrastructure.

The two formally established OKXICE in June 2026. It happened alongside tokenized stocks as its stated focus, alongside applications for U.S. broker-dealer and futures commission merchant status.

The filing, reported by Bloomberg earlier today targets an initial list of 63 NYSE-listed companies. It also positions OKXICE as one of the earliest movers under the SEC’s newly issued five-year innovation exemption for tokenized stocks.

The SEC introduced that exemption on September 17, 2026, just days after SEC and CFTC moves following the CLARITY Act’s failure pushed regulators to act independently.

The framework allows qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) to offer blockchain-based versions of U.S. stocks. The offer will be via automated market makers and liquidity pools, subject to volume caps and issuer approval.

Under the framework, issuers receive written notice and hold a 30-day window to object before their shares can be tokenized and traded.

Volume limits cap trading at 0.25% of prior-month average daily volume for top-tier names.

Critically, tokens must preserve full shareholder rights, including dividends and voting, setting this apart from the offshore price-exposure products already on platforms offering tokenized stocks outside the U.S.

Andrew Cuomo, former New York Governor and co-chair of OKXICE alongside ICE executive Trabue Bland, confirmed the filing publicly on X.

Cuomo said at the joint venture’s launch. His public backing signals that OKXICE is positioning the move as an anchor for regulated digital finance in the United States.

OKX already operates tokenized stocks outside the U.S. under the xStocks brand, covering over 70 U.S. equities and ETFs settled on Solana and X Layer, priced in USDT. Those products offer price exposure only and are blocked for U.S. and EU users.

The OKXICE filing is the regulated domestic step those synthetic instruments could not take. ICE’s backing of tZERO tokenized securities infrastructure further reflects ICE’s broader bet on blockchain-native equity settlement.

A Crowded Race, But OKXICE Holds a Structural Edge

OKXICE enters a tightening competitive field. Ondo’s FINRA authorization for tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs gave Oasis Pro an early compliance advantage.

NYSE’s separate tokenized-stock access talks with Blockchain.com also signal 24/7 equity ambitions from the exchange itself.

Robinhood, meanwhile, is reportedly approaching SEC volume caps under the same exemption framework.

Offshore, Binance bStocks tokenized equities launch has operated outside U.S. jurisdiction, a lane OKXICE is now seeking to close on domestic ground.

What sets OKXICE apart is the direct ICE and NYSE parentage. No other venue filing under the exemption can claim the exchange infrastructure, the regulatory relationships, or Cuomo’s political positioning simultaneously.

For traders, the promise is round-the-clock U.S. equity beta inside crypto rails, settled against stablecoin pairs.

Tokenized stocks tied to real shareholder rights, not just price feeds, could redefine how retail and institutional participants access names like Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla.

Risks remain as issuer opt-outs could trim the live list below 63, volume caps will throttle scale early, and the Innovation Exemption is temporary, running only through September 2031.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.