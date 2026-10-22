Home / Crypto News / Ripple and BCG Report Uncovers Why Financial Institutions Are Betting Big on Custody

Ripple and BCG Report Uncovers Why Financial Institutions Are Betting Big on Custody

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Ripple and BCG Report Uncovers Why Financial Institutions Are Betting Big on Custody

Highlights

  • Custody is no longer just a vault, but an operational layer for digital finance, Ripple says.
  • More than 30% of digital assets are now held on institutional custody, according to a BCG report.
  • Bank and institutions can boost profit by up to $100 million with the right custody decisions.
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Crypto infrastructure company Ripple on Thursday said custody is no longer just a vault, but an operational layer for digital finance. As crypto-tradFi convergence grows, financial institutions are betting big not only on crypto assets such as Bitcoin and XRP but also on underlying services such as custody.

Ripple Positions Custody as Core to Digital Finance

With growing focus on governance, interoperability, and integration, digital asset custody is becoming a foundational operating layer of digital finance, according to a report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and commissioned by Ripple.

The Beyond Safekeeping: Custody as the Operating Layer Beneath Digital Finance report found that more than 30% of digital assets, excluding holdings on centralized exchanges, are now held through institutional custody models. This share is continuing to grow amid increased demand.

Under MiCA and the GENIUS Act, security and key management have now become requirements. Institutions now see governance, policy controls, interoperability across networks, and integration with existing financial infrastructure when selecting custody providers.

Real custody is the engine running the whole financial system, now powering tokenized assets, instant settlement, and cross-border transactions.

Digital asset custody is major for tokenized real-world assets, stablecoin issuance, payments, treasury, lending, and collateral management. This shifts the business case for custody to broader value creation.

How Institutions Can Boost Profits

BCG estimates that a regional bank with a $200-300 billion balance sheet could improve its profit and loss by up to $100 million with the right custody decisions. Major institutions including Morgan Stanley, Citi, and BNY are already building or expanding their own custody capabilities.

Moreover, institutions can use custody models such as Wallet-as-a-Service. It is gaining traction among fintechs focused on retail and payments. Meanwhile, larger banks are increasingly licensing self-custody technology and building products on top of it.

Ripple offers integrated crypto infrastructure services. This combines custody with settlement assets, payment rails, treasury, and execution to reduce the need for multiple separate integrations. Multi-custody orchestration behind a common control layer is also becoming a market standard.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple partnered with Meritz Securities to bring institutional custody and tokenization to South Korea’s capital markets. With increasing institutional interest amid regulatory clarity and tradFi-focused blockchain improvements, the demand for custody will continue to grow to safeguard digital assets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.