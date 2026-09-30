Home / Crypto News / It’s Over for Waiting on Congress: SEC and CFTC Make 9 Moves to Write Crypto Rules Without the CLARITY Act

It’s Over for Waiting on Congress: SEC and CFTC Make 9 Moves to Write Crypto Rules Without the CLARITY Act

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act Section 10505 Negotiations Force Another Delay on SEC Tokenization Framework

Highlights

  • The CLARITY Act is dead for 2026 after failing a 49–50 Senate cloture vote on September 15, 11 short of the 60 needed.
  • The SEC and CFTC made at least nine regulatory moves without Congress, including the Innovation Exemption for tokenized securities.
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $450 million after the vote, the biggest single-day outflow since June, led by FBTC and IBIT losses.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The CLARITY Act is dead for 2026. The Senate failed cloture 49–50 on September 15, falling 11 votes short of the 60 needed.

But U.S. crypto regulation has not stalled. The SEC and CFTC have collectively made at least nine concrete regulatory moves, and they did it without waiting for Capitol Hill.

Regulators Move Without Congress

Within 24 hours of the Senate vote, SEC Chair Atkins confirmed the crypto agenda will proceed even if the CLARITY Act stalls.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig echoed that position. Both regulators said existing statutory authority is enough to build a working framework.

On September 17, the SEC issued the Innovation Exemption, a five-year conditional window for Tokenized Securities Venues to trade tokenized U.S. stocks.

The same day, the CFTC cleared the path for crypto developers to build trading tools without broker registration. Both moves landed on the same calendar date, not by accident.

The market felt the CLARITY Act loss immediately. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $450 million after the Senate blocked CLARITY, the biggest single-day outflow since June.

Fidelity’s FBTC shed $214.8 million. BlackRock’s IBIT lost $161.7 million. Ether ETFs followed with $141.47 million in exits.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had already told the market that crypto gets regulatory clarity even if the CLARITY Act fails the Senate test. That framing is now the base case.

Nine Moves That Replaced One Bill

The SEC and CFTC have not been idle. Their joint token taxonomy in March classified BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE as digital commodities.

A harmonization MOU ended years of jurisdictional overlap. The CFTC launched an Innovation Advisory Committee with Coinbase, Ripple, and Robinhood CEOs at the table.

Updated CFTC crypto FAQs landed on September 24, telling registered firms exactly how they can use blockchain.

Franklin Templeton partnered with Bybit the same week to offer tokenized money-market funds while Congress remained gridlocked.

ARK Invest launched its tokenized ARKVX fund on Ethereum. Products are shipping. The CLARITY Act was optional.

There are limits to what agencies can do. Rules written without a statute can be reversed by a future commission.

The Innovation Exemption is temporary and volume-capped. The CFTC’s proposed crypto market rule, “Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets”, is still under White House OIRA review and is not yet final.

Senator Lummis warned that if the CLARITY Act misses this Congress, market structure legislation slips to 2030.

Midterm math makes a 2026 revival effectively zero. For now, Atkins and Selig hold the pen, and they are writing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
HSBC Names Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin ‘RedCoin’ Ahead of H2 2026 Launch
Binance Pay Opens USDT Spending at PayPay Merchants Across Japan
Analyst Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $200 Amid AI Boom
Sam Altman’s OpenAI Eyes $1.4T Valuation in $30B Raise Ahead of 2027 IPO
Fed’s Michael Barr Says More Hikes Likely Needed as October Rate Hike Odds Fall

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

White House, Senator Cynthia Lummis Blame Democrats for Derailing CLARITY Act in Senate

White House, Senator Lummis Blame Democrats for Derailing CLARITY Act in Senate
Sec closed door

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
Crypto bill faces regulatory risk if the CLARITY Act fails, Bitwise cio warns.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan Calls CLARITY Act Failure a Speed Bump, Not a Roadblock
How Low Can XRP Price Go After CLARITY Act Setback?

XRP Sparks Major Red Flag For Dubai Investor: “I Would Never Invest In Ripple”
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

CLARITY Act Now Eyes Revival After Midterm Elections As US House Cancels Sessions Until Nov
Clarity Act live blog

CLARITY Act Dead or Delayed? Seven Democrats Reopen Talks as SEC-CFTC Path Takes Over

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.