XRP Rich List September 2026: Who Owns The Most XRP?

In September 2026, the XRP rich list has been updated, showing over 8.19 million funded XRP Ledger accounts. The latest XRPScan snapshot provides data on the XRP balances needed for the different brackets of holders. The numbers also illustrate the distribution of big XRP stakes among exchanges and other major wallets, as well as Ripple.

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Top 1% Spot In XRP Rich List Requires At Least 44,596 XRP

The XRP Ledger currently has 8,194,963 accounts that have been funded. If the rich list distribution is used, it means that only 81,080 accounts are in the top 1%.

In order to achieve that level of an account, at least 44,596 XRP is required. It is much more strenuous to reach higher rankings.

The top 2% requires 21,757 XRP, while the top 3% requires 14,002 XRP. The minimum balance is 10,020 XRP for the top 4%.

According to XRPScan data, an account with 7,459 XRP has a rank in the top 5% on the XRP rich list. The top 10% is at 2,127 XRP with roughly 810,804 accounts holding that amount or more.

🚨💥THE XRP RICH LIST HAS CHANGED💥🚨 More than 8.1 MILLION XRP accounts are now funded. Top 10% → 2,127 XRP

Top 5% → 7,459 XRP

Top 1% → 44,596 XRP

Top 0.1% → 277,148 XRP Where do YOU rank on the XRP Rich List? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DF1QlrUncZ — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 21, 2026

These numbers are not about individuals but these are the numbers of XRPL accounts. Multiple wallets are controlled by one person. Exchange addresses may also be a big number of customers.

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Ripple, Exchanges Dominate Large XRP Holdings

The XRPScan data shows 9,303 accounts in its XRP rich list. The ranking groups are the groups of ranking known entities on multiple wallets.

Ripple is listed at the top, which means that there are 31 accounts. These accounts currently contain approximately 4.095 billion XRP in the accounts displayed in this column and approximately 35.7 billion XRP in escrow.

Upbit is in second place with 13 accounts that hold approximately 6.394 billion XRP. Moreover, Coinbase ranks third in the list after recent account shuffle. The total number of Coinbase’s accounts is 342, which have about 5.819 billion XRP. Binance has approximately 2.735 billion XRP in 147 accounts.

Other big holdings are Chris Larsen’s seven accounts with a total of approximately 2.533 billion XRP and Bithumb’s three accounts containing approximately 1.828 billion XRP.

Bitbank shows two accounts with approximately 573.7 million XRP in the XRP rich list. Coincheck holds two accounts with approximately 553.7 million XRP.

The distribution indicates that wallet rankings are not the only indicator of the distribution of XRP ownership. Large exchange balances could be customers’ funds, and Ripple’s balances include escrowed XRP.