Standard Chartered Predicts Arbitrum (ARB) Price Can Rally to $10 by 2030

Standard Chartered predicts massive rally in Arbitrum (ARB) price in the next few years. The bank projects puts Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain to benefit from tokenization push as its business model is to help TradFi move on-chain.

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Arbitrum to Hit $10 by 2020: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered initiated coverage of Arbitrum and predicts ARB price could reach $10 by the end of 2030. This represents almost a 70-fold increase from recent levels.

Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, mentioned Arbitrum as “the blockchain for TradFi.” He argued that its model helps traditional financial firms move assets on-chain to benefit from the expected boom in tokenized assets.

The bank estimates the tokenized assets market could grow to $4 trillion by the end of 2028, up from about $340 billion today.

In addition, the report suggests that projects such as Robinhood Chain, which adopted the Arbitrum technology stack and share protocol revenue with it, are expected to drive Arbitrum’s revenue growth. Kendrick said monthly revenue could reach about $5 million in September.

He expects ARB price to hit $0.50 by the 2026-end and $1.50 by next year. In the following years, the token could see massive rally in consistent with bull market, with $6.50 forecasts for 2029.

The bank also expects the Arbitrum token to outperform both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the forecast period. The firm predicted BTC to hit $500,000 and ETH to $40,000 by 2030.

Brendan Ma, head of investment strategy at Arbitrum Foundation, claimed it was a major research report by Standard Chartered. He noted a 250x increase in the tokenized equity market by 2028, with Arbitrum at a “unique advantage.”

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ARB Price Surges Massively amid the News

The bank’s prediction on Arbitrum caused ARB price to surged 3% in an hour and almost 6% in the last few hours. Standard Chartered sees Arbitrum valuation gap to narrow as tokenization and on-chain TradFi activity scale.

ARB price is currently trading at $0.1407, after a 175% rally in early September. The 24-hour low and high are $0.1316 and $0.1421, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 33% in the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders while broader crypto market slips.

CoinGlass data showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last 4 hours. The total ARB futures open interest jumped more than 8% to almost $190 million in the last 4 hours. Futures OI on Binance climbed more than 8% and 12% on OKX, signaling bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Traders looking to capitalize on these price forecasts can utilize the best crypto futures trading platforms to manage their leveraged derivatives positions.