Home / Crypto News / PEPE Meme Coin Coming on Kalshi Prediction Market?

PEPE Meme Coin Coming on Kalshi Prediction Market?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
PEPE Meme Coin Coming on Kalshi Prediction Market?

Highlights

  • Prediction market Kalshi filed with the US CFTC to launch PEPE perpetual futures.
  • But withdrew KPEPEPERP just days after due to undisclosed reasons.
  • PEPE coin price has dropped more than 3% in 24 hours.
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Prediction market Kalshi filed with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to launch perpetual futures contracts tied to Pepe meme coin. However, the platform withdrew it just two days after filing it, despite having listed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme coins.

Kalshi Withdraws PEPE Meme Coin Perpetual Futures

KalshiEX LLC filed with the CFTC to launch perpetual futures for PEPE meme coin, according to the latest filing. The platform self-certified the KPEPEPERP contract for initial listing and intends to list the contract on a continuous basis.

KPEPEPERP is mentioned as a cash-settled perpetual, with no fixed expiration and no delivery of tokens. Kalshi also mentioned details including one kPEPE spot price underlying, CF Benchmarks as the underlying price index, trading hours, and funding and settlement pricing similar to kSHIB perp futures.

However, Kalshi has withdrawn the filing on October 1 for undisclosed reasons. Notably, it was filed on the same day as Uniswap perpetual futures, which is approved and listed on the platform.

Kalshi Withdraws PEPE Coin Perpetual Futures Filing
Kalshi Withdraws PEPE Coin Perpetual Futures Filing. Source: CFTC

The platform framed the product as a hedge for holders with real exposure to PEPE, including liquidity providers, market makers, and OTC desks.

As CoinGape reported on Monday, the CFTC approved S&P 500 stock index perp. This expanded Kalshi’s offerings beyond crypto and metal perp futures. The approval also put it in direct competition with traditional derivatives exchanges such as CME.

PEPE coin price has dropped more than 3% to $0.00000435 over the past 24 hours. The meme coin has rallied more than 20% in a month. Trading volume has also dropped more than 20% over the past 24 hours.

To explore how compliant platforms compare in the event contract space, check out our guide on the best regulated prediction markets US has to offer.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.