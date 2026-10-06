Securitize and LG CNS Partner on Tokenized Assets, Stablecoins in South Korea

Beyond tokenized securities, the agreement covers stablecoin infrastructure and digital asset treasury solutions have partnered to develop tokenized assets and stablecoin infrastructure as financial institutions in South Korea prepare for a broader regulated digital asset market.

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Securitize and LG CNS Target South Korean Institutions

Securitize and LG CNS have partnered to develop tokenized assets, including tokenized securities, stablecoins and other digital asset infrastructure under a memorandum of understanding.

Securitize will be able to leverage its regulated tokenization expertise, and LG CNS will provide its financial sector technology services and connections throughout South Korea.

The companies will jointly pursue business opportunities through financial institutions in South Korea and other parts of the Asia Pacific region. They will focus on tokenized funds, securities and stablecoin infrastructure for institutional clients. In addition, both companies plan to develop technology that fits South Korea’s changing regulatory framework.

Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo called South Korea an key market for institutional tokenization. “Our goal is to help build the infrastructure that can bring more high-quality financial products onchain in Korea,” Domingo said. Moreover, he added, the partnership is meant to create a stronger link between the Korean institutions and global capital markets.

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Partnership Expands Into Stablecoin Infrastructure

Beyond tokenized securities, the agreement covers stablecoin infrastructure and digital asset treasury solutions. The partnership will see both companies investigate systems that could link South Korean institutions to global financial markets. Those systems, if approved by regulators, will eventually enable 24/7 distribution, trading and settlement.

Meanwhile, LG CNS has launched KITL, or Keystone of Institutional Trust Landscape. The blockchain platform is aimed at banks, securities companies, card companies and payment providers. In particular, its services cover stablecoins, tokenized securities and real-world assets.

KITL integrates digital wallets and transaction processing together with network fee support. Meanwhile, the platform can gather transaction records from multiple digital assets and public blockchains. Previously, LG CNS tested related technology through the Bank of Korea’s Project Hangang. In that project, 80,000 participants and seven banks participated.

South Korea Moves Toward New Tokenization Rules

South Korea plans to implement a regulatory framework for tokenized securities in the near future. The new rules will likely become effective in February 2027, according to the current schedule. As a result, Securitize and LG CNS plan to develop services that meet local regulatory requirements.

“Korea is entering a pivotal phase in asset tokenization,” said Hongkeun Kim, executive vice president and head of LG CNS’s Digital Business Division. According to Kim, the partnership aims to help Korean financial institutions build “practical, regulatory-compliant applications.”

For now, neither company has announced a specific tokenized fund, bond or stablecoin under the agreement. Instead, future products will depend on relevant regulatory approvals and compliance with South Korean laws. Additionally, both companies will undergo internal compliance and approval procedures prior to service launch.

For on-chain allocations, institutions use institutional crypto custody solutions for security and compliance.