Home / Crypto News / Ripple Expands Partnership With Brevan Howard, Set to Provide Prime Brokerage Services

Ripple Expands Partnership With Brevan Howard, Set to Provide Prime Brokerage Services

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple Prime will offer multi-asset prime brokerage services to Brevan Howard.
  • This expands Ripple's partnership with the asset manager, which began last year.
  • Ripple Prime will also provide clearing and financing services to the firm.
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Ripple has expanded its partnership with Brevan Howard, with its prime brokerage platform set to provide certain services to the fund manager. This builds on the partnership from last year, when Brevan Howard’s affiliates invested in the crypto firm.

Ripple and Brevan Howard Expand Partnership

In a press release, the crypto firm announced that it had expanded its partnership with the fund manager. Under the expanded agreement, Ripple Prime will offer multi-asset prime brokerage, clearing and financing services to Brevan Howard funds.

“This reflects growing demand from top-tier investment managers globally for prime brokerage solutions across traditional and digital markets within a regulated, enterprise-grade framework,” Ripple said. With this, the asset manager will have access to the prime brokerage’s unified platform, which also includes crypto assets such as XRP and RLUSD.

Alan McGroarty, Group COO of Brevan Howard, noted that the need for institutional-quality digital asset infrastructure that enables a seamless experience for investors continues to grow as the traditional and digital markets become more interconnected.

“Ripple has built a differentiated platform that we expect will provide our investment teams with increased operational ease and capital efficiency,” he said. This move also comes as the prime brokerage expands its services.

As CoinGape reported, Ripple Prime launched stock trading in August with its Delta One business. The firm’s trading desk enables investors to execute total return swaps on U.S. stocks, with the offering targeting hedge funds, market makers and ETF issuers.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the Ripple-Brevan Howard partnership dates back to last year. Affiliates of the asset manager had invested in the crypto firm in a $500 million funding round that valued Ripple at $40 billion. The firm’s valuation increased to $50 billion earlier this year following a $750 million buyback program.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.