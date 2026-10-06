Ripple Expands Partnership With Brevan Howard, Set to Provide Prime Brokerage Services

Ripple has expanded its partnership with Brevan Howard, with its prime brokerage platform set to provide certain services to the fund manager. This builds on the partnership from last year, when Brevan Howard’s affiliates invested in the crypto firm.

Ad

Ad

Ripple and Brevan Howard Expand Partnership

In a press release, the crypto firm announced that it had expanded its partnership with the fund manager. Under the expanded agreement, Ripple Prime will offer multi-asset prime brokerage, clearing and financing services to Brevan Howard funds.

“This reflects growing demand from top-tier investment managers globally for prime brokerage solutions across traditional and digital markets within a regulated, enterprise-grade framework,” Ripple said. With this, the asset manager will have access to the prime brokerage’s unified platform, which also includes crypto assets such as XRP and RLUSD.

Alan McGroarty, Group COO of Brevan Howard, noted that the need for institutional-quality digital asset infrastructure that enables a seamless experience for investors continues to grow as the traditional and digital markets become more interconnected.

“Ripple has built a differentiated platform that we expect will provide our investment teams with increased operational ease and capital efficiency,” he said. This move also comes as the prime brokerage expands its services.

As CoinGape reported, Ripple Prime launched stock trading in August with its Delta One business. The firm’s trading desk enables investors to execute total return swaps on U.S. stocks, with the offering targeting hedge funds, market makers and ETF issuers.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the Ripple-Brevan Howard partnership dates back to last year. Affiliates of the asset manager had invested in the crypto firm in a $500 million funding round that valued Ripple at $40 billion. The firm’s valuation increased to $50 billion earlier this year following a $750 million buyback program.

For more on crypto trading, check out Best Crypto Derivative Futures Trading Platforms