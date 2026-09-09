XRP News: Ripple Hires Paypal, Google Veteran To Expand XRP Ledger Business

Ripple has named Brian Beck as Director of Developer Relations to help drive XRP Ledger growth, per recent XRP news updates. The transfer brings Beck into a new role in RippleX’s Ecosystem Growth business to lead developer relations efforts, helping startups to build, launch and scale on the XRP Ledger.

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Brian Beck To Oversee XRP Ledger Operations

PayPal and Google leaders Beck’s 10+ years of leadership experience, has made him a priority hire for the crypto industry. The new XRP news also follows as Ripple is further building its blockchain infrastructure and enterprise developer ecosystem.

According to Beck’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Ripple in August 2026. He will be responsible for developer advocacy and technical enablement for the engineering teams that are considering or developing on XRP Ledger.

He’s also responsible for areas such as developer documentation, developer tooling, developer onboarding programs, developer sample code. In addition, hell look at hackathons, XRPL developer grants, developer partnerships, and developer feedback among builders and RippleX’s product teams. He also is contributing to the development of strategy beyond 2027.

The latest XRP news now focuses on Ripple’s push to improve Developer relationships for the creation of tokenization platforms, Stablecoins, DeFi Applications, and more blockchain projects on the XRP Ledger.

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PayPal & Google Experience Joins Ripple

Prior to Ripple, Beck worked at PayPal for over eight years on various senior engineering positions.

Most recently, he was the Developer Experience Director of Engineering. He was the guy behind over 10 million live PayPal integrations. His team modernized developer documentation, onboarding systems, developer advocacy, merchant sandbox tools, and APIs.

He was responsible for the launch of PayPal’s API Postman Collection, the introduction of a GenAI powered developer search platform with retrieval-augmented generation and PayPal’s first external OpenAPI 3.1 specification. He also contributed to the reduction of test environment differences between sandbox and production platforms, as well as engineering improvements to speed delivery of platforms.

Previously, Beck was involved with developer experience, enterprise integrations, custom solutions and strategic technology partnerships in global engineering teams at PayPal. He also worked on projects with Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, eBay, and other big techs.

Prior to joining PayPal, Beck worked for eight months as Lead Partner Technology Manager at Google in the Google Express group. There, he was in charge of partner technology teams, merchant onboarding and technical account management, and closely collaborated with product and engineering teams.

This XRP news comes following Ripple’s ongoing efforts to invest in developer infrastructure which enhances the adoption of the XRP Ledger by enterprises, startups, and real-world blockchain applications.