Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Hires Paypal, Google Veteran To Expand XRP Ledger Business

XRP News: Ripple Hires Paypal, Google Veteran To Expand XRP Ledger Business

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Whales Turn More Bullish as Ripple Execs Head to Major XRPL Japan Event

Ripple has named Brian Beck as Director of Developer Relations to help drive XRP Ledger growth, per recent XRP news updates. The transfer brings Beck into a new role in RippleX’s Ecosystem Growth business to lead developer relations efforts, helping startups to build, launch and scale on the XRP Ledger.

Brian Beck To Oversee XRP Ledger Operations

PayPal and Google leaders Beck’s 10+ years of leadership experience, has made him a priority hire for the crypto industry. The new XRP news also follows as Ripple is further building its blockchain infrastructure and enterprise developer ecosystem.

According to Beck’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Ripple in August 2026. He will be responsible for developer advocacy and technical enablement for the engineering teams that are considering or developing on XRP Ledger.

He’s also responsible for areas such as developer documentation, developer tooling, developer onboarding programs, developer sample code. In addition, hell look at hackathons, XRPL developer grants, developer partnerships, and developer feedback among builders and RippleX’s product teams. He also is contributing to the development of strategy beyond 2027.

The latest XRP news now focuses on Ripple’s push to improve Developer relationships for the creation of tokenization platforms, Stablecoins, DeFi Applications, and more blockchain projects on the XRP Ledger.

PayPal & Google Experience Joins Ripple

Prior to Ripple, Beck worked at PayPal for over eight years on various senior engineering positions.

Most recently, he was the Developer Experience Director of Engineering. He was the guy behind over 10 million live PayPal integrations. His team modernized developer documentation, onboarding systems, developer advocacy, merchant sandbox tools, and APIs.

He was responsible for the launch of PayPal’s API Postman Collection, the introduction of a GenAI powered developer search platform with retrieval-augmented generation and PayPal’s first external OpenAPI 3.1 specification. He also contributed to the reduction of test environment differences between sandbox and production platforms, as well as engineering improvements to speed delivery of platforms.

Previously, Beck was involved with developer experience, enterprise integrations, custom solutions and strategic technology partnerships in global engineering teams at PayPal. He also worked on projects with Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, eBay, and other big techs.

Prior to joining PayPal, Beck worked for eight months as Lead Partner Technology Manager at Google in the Google Express group. There, he was in charge of partner technology teams, merchant onboarding and technical account management, and closely collaborated with product and engineering teams.

This XRP news comes following Ripple’s ongoing efforts to invest in developer infrastructure which enhances the adoption of the XRP Ledger by enterprises, startups, and real-world blockchain applications.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote
‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents
Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Ripple Former CTO Breaks Silence On Allegations of Selling XRP For Company Profit

‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

XRP Ledger New Security Amendment Gets Validator Support Amid Critical Audit
Ripple XRP

XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Treasury Nears $13T Milestone With SWIFT, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs
Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Launches JPYSC Yen Stablecoin On Ethereum

Ripple Partner SBI Expands JPYSC Into Japanese Bond Market Amid BOJ Policy Jitters
XRP Price Prediction: What Could the September 15 CLARITY Act Vote Mean for XRP?

XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
Ripple XRP

Leaked Ripple Docs Name Uber and Airbnb as Prime Use Cases for Instant Worker Payouts

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.