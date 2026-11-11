XRP Takes Lead Over Bitcoin, Ethereum As Whales Buy $72M XRP

The XRP whales are going against the trend of the overall crypto market, which is characterized by the selling of large BTC and ETH investors. Whales accumulated nearly $72M in XRP tokens during the last few days. The accumulation is contrasted by the heavy distribution of both BTC and ETH as both assets are in the midst of selling.

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XRP Whales Buy As Bitcoin & Ethereum Holders Sell

Bitcoin whales are now selling some of their holdings that drop their total by over 34,000 BTC in the last week, which is about $2.6 billion. The sale coincided with the price of Bitcoin falling from $79,000 down to $73,000 or less. The trend was spotlighted by analyst Ali Martinez who said, “Bitcoin whales are selling into the downturn.”

2/5 Bitcoin whales are selling into the downturn. As $BTC fell from $79,000 to below $73,000 over the past week, large holders reduced their holdings by more than 34,000 BTC, roughly $2.6 billion. pic.twitter.com/rHd9neVZP1 — Ali Charts (@alicharts) November 10, 2026

The accompanying BTC holdings chart displays a steady decrease in whale’s supply that is currently in the range of 5.28 million BTC down to 5.24 million BTC. This is a sign that big investors have been pulling out of the market during the recent sell-off.

Ethereum whales are also doing some giving away, albeit at a slower pace. The largest wallets have dumped about 17,800 ETH worth about $40 million in the past week. It has indicated that whale-held supply is moving downwards from approximately 25.8 mil ETH to 25.7 mil ETH in its chart.

But in the case of XRP, it’s a different story. A lot of the whales have been purchasing it and its supply has risen from around 3.90 billion to 4.00 billion XRP.

4/5 XRP is the exception. While Bitcoin and Ethereum whales cut exposure, large holders accumulated roughly 65.32 million $XRP over the past four days, worth nearly $72 million. pic.twitter.com/MMnze7kreJ — Ali Charts (@alicharts) November 10, 2026

According to analyst Ali Martinez, whale wallets have bought about 65.32 million worth of XRP. This stash equals nearly $72 million worth of tokens, over the last four days

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XRP Price Chart Points to Potential 13% Rebound

Meanwhile, Ali Martinez has spotted a possible recovery pattern on the four-hour price chart of XRP. The analyst said that XRP price was at the bottom of the declining channel that was moving its price over the last month.

XRP LOOKS READY TO BOUNCE$XRP has reached the lower boundary of the descending channel that has defined its price action over the past month. If $1.14 holds as support, XRP could rebound toward the channel’s upper boundary at $1.30. That would represent a potential 13% move… https://t.co/HTMbkwJNQJ pic.twitter.com/lUwUT1bQWq — Ali Charts (@alicharts) November 8, 2026

XRP is in a downtrend that is formed by a series of higher highs and lower lows. The sell-off pushed the token down closer to the lower trendline of the channel, and XRP was trading at almost $1.16.

Ali Martinez wrote, “If $1.14 holds as support, XRP could rebound toward the channel’s upper boundary at $1.30.”

A recovery to $1.30 would be a potential 13% distance from those levels that were used by the analyst in their previous assessment. But the $1.14 support level is still key for the rebound scenario.