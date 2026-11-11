Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / XRP Takes Lead Over Bitcoin, Ethereum As Whales Buy $72M XRP

XRP Takes Lead Over Bitcoin, Ethereum As Whales Buy $72M XRP

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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The XRP whales are going against the trend of the overall crypto market, which is characterized by the selling of large BTC and ETH investors. Whales accumulated nearly $72M in XRP tokens during the last few days. The accumulation is contrasted by the heavy distribution of both BTC and ETH as both assets are in the midst of selling.

XRP Whales Buy As Bitcoin & Ethereum Holders Sell

Bitcoin whales are now selling some of their holdings that drop their total by over 34,000 BTC in the last week, which is about $2.6 billion. The sale coincided with the price of Bitcoin falling from $79,000 down to $73,000 or less. The trend was spotlighted by analyst Ali Martinez who said, “Bitcoin whales are selling into the downturn.”

The accompanying BTC holdings chart displays a steady decrease in whale’s supply that is currently in the range of 5.28 million BTC down to 5.24 million BTC. This is a sign that big investors have been pulling out of the market during the recent sell-off.

Ethereum whales are also doing some giving away, albeit at a slower pace. The largest wallets have dumped about 17,800 ETH worth about $40 million in the past week. It has indicated that whale-held supply is moving downwards from approximately 25.8 mil ETH to 25.7 mil ETH in its chart.

But in the case of XRP, it’s a different story. A lot of the whales have been purchasing it and its supply has risen from around 3.90 billion to 4.00 billion XRP.

According to analyst Ali Martinez, whale wallets have bought about 65.32 million worth of XRP. This stash equals nearly $72 million worth of tokens, over the last four days

XRP Price Chart Points to Potential 13% Rebound

Meanwhile, Ali Martinez has spotted a possible recovery pattern on the four-hour price chart of XRP. The analyst said that XRP price was at the bottom of the declining channel that was moving its price over the last month.

XRP is in a downtrend that is formed by a series of higher highs and lower lows. The sell-off pushed the token down closer to the lower trendline of the channel, and XRP was trading at almost $1.16.

Ali Martinez wrote, “If $1.14 holds as support, XRP could rebound toward the channel’s upper boundary at $1.30.”

A recovery to $1.30 would be a potential 13% distance from those levels that were used by the analyst in their previous assessment. But the $1.14 support level is still key for the rebound scenario.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.