Franklin Templeton will add Hyperliquid’s HYPE token to its crypto index ETF on December 1. The addition gives investors another way to gain exposure to HYPE through a diversified fund.

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Franklin Templeton Expands Crypto ETF Portfolio With Hyperliquid

The asset manager disclosed the change in a November 25 prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Franklin Crypto Index ETF, which trades under the ticker EZPZ, will expand its holdings from seven to eight cryptocurrencies.

The move follows a November 16 announcement by CF Benchmarks to incorporate Hyperliquid into the CF Institutional Digital Asset Index.

HYPE will join Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano and Stellar Lumens. Franklin Templeton will adjust its portfolio to reflect the revised index weightings and continue rebalancing its holdings quarterly.

While the filing did not disclose HYPE’s initial allocation, Bitcoin accounted for 76.39% of the fund’s $17 million in net assets as of September 30. Ethereum and XRP represented 12.76% and 5.37%, respectively, its quarterly report showed.

Franklin Templeton follows Hashdex, which added Hyperliquid to its Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF in September. HYPE entered that index with a 3.36% weighting, expanding the fund’s portfolio to nine cryptocurrencies.

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Hyperliquid ETF Outflows Reach $37 Million in November

While asset managers are incorporating HYPE into diversified portfolios, investors have been withdrawing capital from existing single-asset Hyperliquid ETFs.

The three U.S. spot HYPE ETFs from Grayscale, Bitwise and 21Shares recorded $37 million in net outflows in November through Tuesday, exceeding October’s withdrawals of $34.5 million.

Bitwise accounted for the latest $1.7 million withdrawal on November 24. The asset manager also contributed most of the $3.02 million in combined HYPE ETF outflows on November 5.

Despite two consecutive months of withdrawals, cumulative net inflows across the three funds remained at approximately $270 million, ETF tracking data showed.

HYPE Price Falls as Bitcoin Slips Below $59K and Abraxas Capital Exits

The withdrawals have coincided with a broader cryptocurrency sell-off. Hyperliquid traded near $58 on Wednesday, falling approximately 8% over 24 hours as Bitcoin slipped below $59,000.

HYPE also faced token-specific selling pressure following the reported departure of London-based investment manager Abraxas Capital from Hyperliquid.

Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that wallets linked to the firm sold 219,081 HYPE worth $13.25 million before purchasing 4,230 ETH valued at $7.09 million.

Abraxas reportedly withdrew its remaining funds after accumulating $12.49 billion in perpetual futures trading volume and generating $552.49 million in profits on the platform.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Charts warned that HYPE could face another 15% decline despite already losing nearly 40% of its value from its October 29 high of $98.

The analyst noted that HYPE had yet to reach the lower boundary of its descending price channel, identifying $50 as the next potential support level.