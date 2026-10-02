Anthropic Flags US Government Relations as Business Risk in IPO Prospectus

Anthropic has warned IPO investors that strained U.S. government relations could affect customers, partners and revenue. The warning comes as the Claude developer prepares for a potential public listing.

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Anthropic Flags US Government Relations as Business Risk

Anthropic listed U.S. government attitudes among several risks facing its business before the planned IPO. The company noted that the government actions could impact commercial customers, partners, employees and investors.

Government contracts generate less than 1% of Anthropic’s annual revenue. However, the company warned that government decisions could reach beyond those direct contracts.

This prospectus indicated that these events could lead to “material revenue losses or business disruptions”. Anthropic also raised concerns about reputational fallout from government oversight and bad public perceptions.

The disclosure comes as Anthropic prepares for an IPO that could value it near $2 trillion. The company confidentially submitted its draft registration statement to the SEC in June.

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Anthropic Cites Recent US Government Actions

Anthropic pointed to several disputes with federal agencies as examples of the risks. The Trump administration previously directed federal agencies to stop using the company’s AI models.

The Pentagon also designated Anthropic as a national security supply-chain risk earlier this year. Anthropic appealed the action, and its battle with the government entered federal courts.

Another dispute emerged in June when the Commerce Department restricted two Anthropic models worldwide. The restrictions were imposed on Fable 5 and Mythos 5, which made the customer access temporarily unavailable to Anthropic.

However, officials later lifted the restrictions, and Anthropic gained access to both models again. The company warned that similar government actions could happen again.

The conflicts have coincided with a more expansive government investigation into Anthropic and sophisticated AI models.

AI Policy Debate Continues Ahead of Anthropic IPO

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slower pace in developing advanced AI systems. He has argued that safety measures need time to keep pace with improving capabilities.

President Donald Trump has taken a different position on slowing U.S. artificial intelligence development. He recently said the government would not “hinder or stifle” growth across the AI industry.

Amodei also had dinner with Trump while Washington continued talks with major artificial intelligence companies. The encounter took place as there was a general discussion on AI safety and federal supervision.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has continued developing its IPO plans while outlining business and technology risks for prospective investors. Final timing and valuation is subject to IPO process and market conditions.