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Bitcoin Gains as U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Comes In Way Below Expectations

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Nonfarm payrolls increased by 29,000 in September, below expectations of 89,000.
  • Unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, a 3-month high.
  • Bitcoin is trading above $86,000, up over 2% on the day.
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Bitcoin has climbed above the psychological $86,000 level on the day, amid the release of U.S. jobs data. Nonfarm payrolls came in at 29,000, well below expectations, further crushing expectations of an October Fed rate hike, which is a positive for BTC.

Bitcoin Climbs Above $86,000 Amid Weak U.S. Jobs Report

The BTC price is trading at around $86,700, up over 2% on the day, according to TradingView data. The flagship crypto’s rebound comes amid a weak U.S. jobs report, which showed the U.S. added fewer jobs than expected last month.

Source: TradingView

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls increased by 29,000 last month, below expectations of 89,000 and down from the 162,000 jobs the U.S. added in August. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.2% from 4.1% in August, a 3-month high. This represents a positive for Bitcoin, as a weak jobs report makes a case for the Fed to hold rates steady.

Notably, the weak jobs report also comes on the back of soft PCE inflation data earlier this week, which contributed to the crash in the odds of an October Fed rate hike. New York Fed President John Williams also signaled no urgency to hike rates again, which caused the market to reduce expectations for an October hike.

October Rate Hike Odds Fall To New Low

The odds of an October Fed rate hike have fallen to a new low following the release of the U.S. jobs report. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows only a 17% chance of a 25 bps rate increase this month, down from a high of 70%.

Source: Polymarket

Meanwhile, there is an 84% chance the Fed will hold rates steady at the October FOMC meeting, which could give Bitcoin and the broader crypto market a chance to rally. Another rate hike this year also remains uncertain, as Goldman Sachs said that the Fed may consider additional hikes unnecessary.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.