Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Ally Network Expands as XRP Asia Debuts With Seoul Banking Showcase

XRP News: Ripple Ally Network Expands as XRP Asia Debuts With Seoul Banking Showcase

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • XRP Asia launched October 3, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week, with Woori Bank and Kakao Bank onstage alongside Ripple.
  • Ex-Hedera Foundation VP Sabrina Tachdjian leads the body, which builds on live deployments like Jeonbuk Bank's real-time Ripple Payments.
  • The launch aligns with XRPL's Permission Delegation and Batch amendments, bank-grade tooling entering the early-October activation window.
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XRP Asia officially launched on October 3, 2026, and it did not start quietly. The newly formed regional body debuted with a live session at the Grand Hyatt Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week.

Its mandate: accelerate XRP Asia Ledger adoption across the region, support builders, and bring banks onto the rails.

Woori Bank and Kakao Bank were among the institutions on stage alongside Ripple’s Tatsuya Kohrogi, signalling that this is not a community-only play.

Korean Banks Are Already Moving, XRP Asia Arrives as Rails Go Live

Leading the entity is President Sabrina Tachdjian, who previously served as VP of Fintech and Payments at the Hedera Foundation.

That background matters. Tachdjian brings regulated-finance experience at a moment when XRP Asia is trying to move Korean and broader Asian institutions past pilots and into production.

The launch lands on a foundation of real deployments, not promises.

South Korea’s Jeonbuk Bank already replaced multi-day SWIFT windows with real-time Ripple Payments, a shift that showed cross-border rails can run inside a regulated Korean bank.

Shortly after, SBI and Kyobo completed a direct yen-to-won stablecoin transfer, a pilot that skipped the dollar leg entirely for the first time in the Japan-Korea corridor.

Retail appetite in Korea is equally visible. XRP has repeatedly led volume on Upbit, including stretches where weekly exchange volume hit roughly $8 billion on South Korea’s top exchange.

That kind of retail flow gives institutions a liquid market to build around.

In Japan, SBI Ripple Asia went further. The joint venture registered a regulated token issuance platform under Japan’s Fund Settlement Act in March 2026, completing an institutional-grade bridge between XRPL and Japanese financial law.

SBI Holdings has also moved to deepen that position, signing a deal to acquire Bitbank, a timeline that tightens Japan’s XRP banking stack.

Protocol Upgrades Add Institutional Tooling at the Right Moment

The timing of XRP Asia’s launch aligns with two protocol changes that matter for banks.

Permission Delegation and Batch amendments are inside the early-October activation window on XRPL.

Permission Delegation lets one account grant another narrowly scoped rights, payments, compliance approvals, without sharing master keys.

That is built for bank-style separation of duties. Batch allows grouped transactions to settle or fail together, enabling atomic multi-party flows.

RippleX shipped an audited Batch V1.1, and the amendment has now entered its validator vote, a step that moves atomic settlement from proposal to near-activation.

For the institutions at Seoul discussing tokenized deposits and cross-border payments, these are not background upgrades. They are infrastructure the use cases depend on.

The ledger’s credibility with institutions also stretches beyond Asia.

South Africa’s Absa became the first African bank to offer XRPL-based custody, a data point that frames the ledger as a global bank stack, not a regional experiment.

The Bank for International Settlements has also used XRPL to anchor official statistics, making data tamper-proof, a use case that adds regulatory legitimacy to what the Seoul sessions are pitching.

The XRP Ledger Foundation welcomed the new entity, noting that APAC is already one of the most active parts of the XRPL ecosystem. BankXRP framed it more directly.

Asia is deploying financial rails while Western regulatory debate continues. Ripple eyes the $155 trillion cross-border payments market, and the Seoul event suggests Korean banks are now a named part of that plan.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.