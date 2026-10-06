Home / Crypto News / Are XRP, XMR, SOL, and ETH Good Buys Right Now? Here’s What Peter Brandt Predicts

Are XRP, XMR, SOL, and ETH Good Buys Right Now? Here’s What Peter Brandt Predicts

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Are XRP, XMR, SOL, and ETH Good Buys Right Now? Here's What Peter Brandt Predicts

Highlights

  • Veteran trader Peter Brandt bullish on XRP, but warns about heavy overhead supply ahead.
  • He predicts clear cup-and-handle pattern on XMR and SOL charts.
  • Brandt highlighted massive congestion in ETH, but not the same level as in XRP.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Veteran trader Peter Brandt on Tuesday shared his predictions on XRP, days after predicting a massive rally to $5.40. He revealed a major headwind for XRP price and compared it with Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) chart patterns.

XRP Price Chart Shows Bullish Patterns, But Risk Remains

Peter Brandt said he has identified a cup-and-handle pattern in XRP price chart that may form the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart. He predicts a rally to $2.16 based on the bullish pattern.

However, he warned that “charts often fail to deliver what we first identify and morph into something else.” He highlighted heavy overhead supply ahead as a major headwind for XRP price rally, calling it “negative” for XRP.

XRP price was trading near $1.51, consolidating for more than two weeks now. The 24-hour low and high were $1.49 and $1.53, respectively. Trading volume is up 13% over the past 24 hours.

XRP Price in Weekly Timeframe
XRP Price in Weekly Timeframe. Source: Peter Brandt

Meanwhile, XRP treasury Evernorth is set to list on Nasdaq as Armada Acquisition Corp II shareholders voted in favor of a merger. The community now awaits listing on Nasdaq on October 8, with the XRPN stock up almost 300% in a week.

Peter Brandt Compares XRP to XMR and SOL Chart Patterns

XMR is Peter Brandt’s clear favorite among the coins he analyzed. He said supply in XMR has already been absorbed and it is “clear sailing ahead.” He added that he doesn’t know Monero’s fundamental narrative and doesn’t need to.

The weekly XMR chart he posted showed a clear cup-and-handle pattern and a resistance near $561, breaking above could trigger a massive rally. At press time, XMR price was trading at $559, up 4% in 24 hours.

XMR Price in Weekly Timeframe
XMR Price in Weekly Timeframe

In addition, Peter Brandt described Solana’s cup-and-handle on a “different level” than XRP. He presented it as the cleaner of the two patterns, without the same limitations he predicted about XRP’s right shoulder and supply overhead.

The weekly SOL chart he shared showed the coin near $121, well below its prior cycle highs but holding a more orderly base than XRP on the same timeframe. SOL price dropped more than 1% over 24 hours, currently trading at $119.41.

SOL Weekly Price Chart
SOL Weekly Price Chart

With Solana establishing an orderly base relative to other major assets, retail traders can swap native tokens efficiently on the best Solana DEX platforms without relying on centralized intermediaries.

ETH Price Can Rally

Ethereum is also showing massive congestion, but not the same type of overhead supply he sees in XRP. Peter Brandt and other analysts have noted that ETH has relatively less supply pressure, even if the chart remains range-bound.

In a recent ETH price prediction, he projected a long-term rally above $8,600 after a successful breakout above $5,000. The analysis was based on classical technical structure and historical reversals.

This correlates with upcoming Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades. Also, the Ethereum Foundation aims to make the Layer-1 blockchain fully quantum-resistant.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Polymarket Unveils Protocol V2, Targets Nov. 2 Switch to a Single pUSD Market
Morgan Stanley Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $300 Amid Super Intelligence Hype
XRP News: Ripple Flags Turkey as Digital Assets Hub With Garanti BBVA Custody and RLUSD Rails
U.S. CFTC Proposes First Crypto Rules Under CTX and CAM After CLARITY Act Fails
SEC Approves First 3x Leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

SEC image logo

SEC Approves First 3x Leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US
an image of Tom Lee and the Bitmine logo

Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $41M in ETH as Holdings Reach 6.02M Tokens
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

Ethereum Outruns Bitcoin in Q3 With 70% Gain, But Order-Book Depth Shrinks Sharply
$2.6 Billion in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Solana Options Expire Today, Experts Raise Concerns

XRP Price Set To Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum With 2000% Rally: Analyst
an image of citi and bitcoin

Citi Raises 12-Month Bitcoin Target to $113K, Ethereum to $3,028
an image to represent the OUSD stablecoin

Coinbase-Backed OUSD Stablecoin Goes Live On Ethereum, Solana, Base

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.