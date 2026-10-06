Are XRP, XMR, SOL, and ETH Good Buys Right Now? Here’s What Peter Brandt Predicts

Veteran trader Peter Brandt on Tuesday shared his predictions on XRP, days after predicting a massive rally to $5.40. He revealed a major headwind for XRP price and compared it with Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) chart patterns.

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XRP Price Chart Shows Bullish Patterns, But Risk Remains

Peter Brandt said he has identified a cup-and-handle pattern in XRP price chart that may form the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart. He predicts a rally to $2.16 based on the bullish pattern.

However, he warned that “charts often fail to deliver what we first identify and morph into something else.” He highlighted heavy overhead supply ahead as a major headwind for XRP price rally, calling it “negative” for XRP.

XRP price was trading near $1.51, consolidating for more than two weeks now. The 24-hour low and high were $1.49 and $1.53, respectively. Trading volume is up 13% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, XRP treasury Evernorth is set to list on Nasdaq as Armada Acquisition Corp II shareholders voted in favor of a merger. The community now awaits listing on Nasdaq on October 8, with the XRPN stock up almost 300% in a week.

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Peter Brandt Compares XRP to XMR and SOL Chart Patterns

XMR is Peter Brandt’s clear favorite among the coins he analyzed. He said supply in XMR has already been absorbed and it is “clear sailing ahead.” He added that he doesn’t know Monero’s fundamental narrative and doesn’t need to.

The weekly XMR chart he posted showed a clear cup-and-handle pattern and a resistance near $561, breaking above could trigger a massive rally. At press time, XMR price was trading at $559, up 4% in 24 hours.

In addition, Peter Brandt described Solana’s cup-and-handle on a “different level” than XRP. He presented it as the cleaner of the two patterns, without the same limitations he predicted about XRP’s right shoulder and supply overhead.

The weekly SOL chart he shared showed the coin near $121, well below its prior cycle highs but holding a more orderly base than XRP on the same timeframe. SOL price dropped more than 1% over 24 hours, currently trading at $119.41.

With Solana establishing an orderly base relative to other major assets, retail traders can swap native tokens efficiently on the best Solana DEX platforms without relying on centralized intermediaries.

ETH Price Can Rally

Ethereum is also showing massive congestion, but not the same type of overhead supply he sees in XRP. Peter Brandt and other analysts have noted that ETH has relatively less supply pressure, even if the chart remains range-bound.

In a recent ETH price prediction, he projected a long-term rally above $8,600 after a successful breakout above $5,000. The analysis was based on classical technical structure and historical reversals.

This correlates with upcoming Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades. Also, the Ethereum Foundation aims to make the Layer-1 blockchain fully quantum-resistant.