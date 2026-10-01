Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / Breaking: Evernorth Bags 94% Votes In Favor For 473M XRP Treasury Merger Deal

Breaking: Evernorth Bags 94% Votes In Favor For 473M XRP Treasury Merger Deal

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Ripple-Backed Evernorth Reveals How RLUSD Powered $2.5B Milestone For XRP

Evernorth has overcome a major obstacle in its proposed merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II with the approval of the merger at its extraordinary general meeting on September 30. The result moves the proposal of Evernorth’s XRP treasury forward to be a repository for approximately 473 million XRP once it’s completed.

XRP Treasury Evernorth’s Merger Proposal Passes With 94% Votes In Favor

A total of 21,877,045 shares, representing approximately 69% of the shares that can vote, casted their rights at the meeting, according to the October 1 SEC filing. For the Evernorth Business Combination Proposal at Armada, a majority of 19,331,337 did vote in favor.

However, 1,362,081 did vote against, and 930 did not vote at all. That’s about 94% of voters who voted in favor of the Evernorth deal.

The Merger Proposal was also approved by the shareholders with a vote for 20,514,597, a vote against 1,362,089 and a abstention of 359 votes. The SPAC merger was approved by the proposal.

Another step in the Domestication Proposal passed as well, bringing it closer towards completion. The measure would move Armada’s corporate domicile from the Cayman Islands to Delaware. There were no votes cast against or abstained from the proposal. Moreover, all 7,880,000 votes cast on that proposal were in favor.

Additionally, a pair of advisory proposals for the State of Delaware and organizational documents were also approved on a non-binding basis.

What Are The Next Steps For XRPN Listing On Nasdaq?

A shareholder vote eliminates an important approval condition but the combination of this and the remaining closing conditions must still be met. If the requirements are met, Evernorth and Armada would be able to move forward with closing and transition to the public market.

Armada currently has its securities listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols Class A ordinary shares (XRPN) and warrants (XRPNW). The transaction will create a combined company that will post under XRPN following closing and that is in compliance with the Nasdaq requirements as required upon closing, (as to which, the Company intends to comply at or shortly after the close of the transaction).

Earlier, the SEC declared the registration statement for Evernorth effective August 27. Meanwhile, the latest October 1 filing also provides details of the approval and September 30 vote of the Business Combination, Merger and Domestication Proposals.

The vote now brings the XRP treasury transaction to its final stages, and investors are waiting to see it complete and trading on XRPN begins.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.