Home / Crypto News / Stablecoin News / Avalanche-Powered KRW1 Stablecoin Enters Global Payments With Rain

Avalanche-Powered KRW1 Stablecoin Enters Global Payments With Rain

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Avalanche-Powered KRW1 Stablecoin Enters Global Payments With Rain

Highlights

  • Rain is integrating KRW1 into its payments network for use across more than 175 million Visa merchant locations.
  • KRW1 was launched by BDACS with Woori Bank and is pegged 1:1 to the South Korean won.
  • Avalanche supports KRW1 issuance and is also being used in the UAE PASS Digital Vault project.
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Korea’s first won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, is moving into global payments through an integration with stablecoin payments provider Rain. The transaction will enable businesses to accept cards issued in won that can be used at over 175 million Visa merchant outlets around the world.

Avalanche-Backed KRW1 Stablecoin Joins Forces With Rain

According to Avalanche, Rain is adding KRW1 to its global payments network, giving businesses a way to use tokenized won internationally. The integration will link to card-based spending while maintaining the currency denomination in Korean won.

KRW1 was launched by South Korean digital asset custodian BDACS in partnership with Woori Bank. The stablecoin is pegged 1:1 to the South Korean won, and reserves are held to back up the circulating tokens.

The token is issued on the Avalanche infrastructure, and Rain is responsible for the payment layer required for the utilisation of the card. This enables users to use the money without conversion beforehand and pay for the transaction with KRW1.

These can be used to pay for business expenses, international students, cross-border business travel, and contractor payments. These areas may need access to funds outside South Korea that are denominated in won.

The Korean won is equivalent to nearly $3 trillion in broad money supply, but activity has not yet spread outside the local economy. KRW1 provides a digital route for extending won-based payments into wider commercial markets.

Avalanche Expands Into Government Digital Infrastructure

The KRW1 development is also timely, as Avalanche is gaining adoption in government-funded digital systems. The UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (UAE-TDG) recently announced its intention to adopt Avalanche technology in UAE PASS.

The project emphasizes the UAE PASS Digital Vault, which allows users to request, access, and share authentic government documents. The service is available to citizens, residents, and visitors nationwide.

The system will not run on a public network but rather on its own dedicated Avalanche Layer 1. This would bring the power to control permissions, privacy controls, and network rules into the hands of the regulator.

Despite these developments, the AVAX price is still bearish, down 7% over the last 7 days. At press time, the AVAX price was trading at $7.42, a 0.35% decline over the last day.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.