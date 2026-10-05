Home / Crypto News / U.S. Treasury Withdraws Proposed Surveillance Rules Targeting Crypto Wallets and Mixers

U.S. Treasury Withdraws Proposed Surveillance Rules Targeting Crypto Wallets and Mixers

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The U.S. Treasury has withdrawn two proposed reporting rules for unhosted wallets and crypto mixers.
  • The rule for the wallets would have required them to report certain transactions above $3,000 and $10,000.
  • Crypto mixers would have been required to report transactions outside the U.S.
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The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has dropped two proposed surveillance rules that would have expanded the reporting requirements for unhosted wallets and crypto mixers. The agency said this was part of the Trump administration’s efforts to ensure crypto regulations are fit for purpose.

Treasury Withdraws Two Proposed Crypto Rules

In two separate releases, FinCEN announced that it is withdrawing its proposed rules for unhosted wallets and crypto mixers. In the notice announcing the withdrawal of the proposed rule for unhosted wallets, the agency noted that it was taking this action as part of the “Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure digital asset regulations are fit-for-purpose.”

The proposed rule would have required banks and other financial institutions to report certain transactions worth more than $3,000 and $10,000 involving crypto assets that customers hold in unhosted wallets. The Treasury had proposed this rule as far back as 2020.

Meanwhile, the agency also released another notice announcing that it is withdrawing the proposed rule targeting crypto mixers. The proposed rule would have required financial institutions to report transactions involving foreign crypto mixers.

The Treasury signaled that it made this move to align with the Trump administration’s stance on fit-for-purpose crypto regulations. It also said concerns from commentators informed this decision.

“… this withdrawal is informed by the concerns from commentors that the expansive definition of CVC mixing in the proposed rule could have a chilling effect on legitimate activity and place a large reporting burden on covered financial institutions,” FinCEN said. However, the agency vowed to keep monitoring activities involving these crypto mixers for any indication of money laundering and other illicit activities.

Commenting on the withdrawal of these proposed rules, Coin Center, which had actively opposed these rules, described it as a “major win” for financial privacy. Notably, the withdrawal comes as the privacy narrative heats up, with crypto assets such as ZEC enjoying momentum.

For more on crypto wallets, check out Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.