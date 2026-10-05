SEC Approves First 3x Leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

The SEC has approved the first 3x leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States, paving the way for more highly leveraged bitcoin trading products linked to regulated futures markets.

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SEC Clears Six 3x Leveraged ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a Cboe BZX rule change on October 2 that allows Volatility Shares to list six triple-leveraged exchange-traded products. The lineup includes 3x Bitcoin, 3x Ether, 3x gold, 3x silver, 3x crude oil and 3x natural gas funds.

The Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs will not hold BTC or ETH directly. Instead, the products will use regulated futures contracts, including CME-linked contracts, to target three times the daily move of their respective benchmarks.

The tracked futures benchmark could thus generate approximately 3% increase before fees and other costs for a 1% daily gain. A 1% run could result in a 3% loss, and losses would be more significant if markets were moving against the position.

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Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Still Await Launch

The SEC approval does not mean the funds can begin trading immediately. Volatility Shares still needs its Form S-1 registration statements to become effective before brokers can offer the new ETFs to investors.

There is no estimated date for a launch. The approval comes after Volatility Shares previously launched leveraged cryptocurrency funds such as a 2x Bitcoin and 2x Ether product.

The returns on a leveraged ETF can vary from three times Bitcoin or Ethereum’s wider price action over multiple days, since the effect is reset daily in a leveraged ETF. Volatility and rebalancing daily can also lower returns, as prices fluctuate rapidly both upward and downward.

SEC Crypto Policy Continues to Expand

The leveraged ETF move arrives as U.S. regulators keep adjusting regulations pertaining to digital resources. The SEC recently released crypto guidelines that encompass staking receipt tokens and other digital asset arrangements.

Discussions regarding adviser crypto custody and tokenized securities have been related regulatory changes. CoinGape recently reported on filings by OKX and ICE that involve tokenized NYSE stocks under an SEC innovation framework.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has also pulled back plans to regulate crypto mixers, and the SEC has mentioned an innovation exemption for tokenized securities.

The new 3x Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs will not be available for trading until their registration statements are definitively effective.

For more, compare rewards, lock-up terms, and regulations across the best crypto staking platforms 2025 today.