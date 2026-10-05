Home / Crypto News / U.S. CFTC Proposes First Crypto Rules Under CTX and CAM After CLARITY Act Fails

U.S. CFTC Proposes First Crypto Rules Under CTX and CAM After CLARITY Act Fails

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Mike Selig, Capitol building, and a CLARITY Act text to represent the CFTC crypto rules news

Highlights

  • The CFTC's crypto rules fall under 'Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions' and 'Regulation Crypto Asset Markets.'
  • It will establish requirements for CFTC-regulated exchanges that offer crypto trading.
  • The Commission is seeking public comments on these proposed rules.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed its first-ever crypto rules under two regulatory frameworks: the Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Transactions’ (CTX) and Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Markets’ (CAM). The Commission has also called for public comments on these proposed rules, which CFTC Chair Mike Selig noted would provide a comprehensive framework for CFTC-regulated exchanges that offer crypto trading.

CFTC Crypto Rules To Establish Comprehensive Regulatory Framework

In a press release, the Commission announced that it had published an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to provide notice of, and seek public comment regarding its first-ever crypto rules. It noted that these rules will provide a comprehensive framework that will address retail crypto trading on CFTC-regulated exchanges.

This move follows the filing of the proposed CFTC crypto rules with the White House last month. The Commission is seeking public comments on topics such as how it can prevent abusive practices in crypto trading under a uniform national regime.

It is also requesting comment on how to provide crypto participants with information on common industry practices that are known to represent best practices for compliance with regulatory requirements around crypto transactions. Furthermore, the CFTC seeks comments on how best to codify a subcategory of designated contract market registration for crypto transactions.

“Today’s action is a critical step in the CFTC’s ongoing efforts to ensure America remains the crypto capital of the world,” Selig said regarding the proposed CFTC crypto rules. He further highlighted that this would provide clarity for American consumers and ensure consumer protection when trading crypto on CFTC-regulated exchanges.

What Regulation CTX And CAM Would Entail

The CFTC chair explained in an opinion article that Regulation CTX and CAM would establish requirements for CFTC-registered exchanges that offer crypto trading. He also distinguished these proposed rules from the CLARITY Act, noting that the regulations wouldn’t require crypto trading on CFTC-registered platforms.

“We don’t have the authority to impose such a requirement without congressional action. However, the rules would establish a purpose-fit option for crypto-asset exchanges that wish to operate under a single federal market-regulatory scheme,” he explained. Unlike state-licensed exchanges, these CFTC-registered platforms could offer margin and leverage trading to retail customers.

Meanwhile, Selig mentioned how the proposed CFTC crypto rules could help address regulatory gaps in the crypto market. However, he warned that they could not substitute for a statutory framework, and that the CLARITY Act remains necessary. The Senate’s cloture vote on the CLARITY Act failed last month, prompting the CFTC and SEC to move ahead with these proposed rules in the meantime.

For more on crypto regulation, check out Best Regulated Crypto Exchanges in the USA

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
SEC Approves First 3x Leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US
U.S. Treasury Withdraws Proposed Surveillance Rules Targeting Crypto Wallets and Mixers
Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $41M in ETH as Holdings Reach 6.02M Tokens
BREAKING: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 334 BTC, Maintains STRC Stock Buyback

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

CFTC Approves Kalshi S&P 500 Stock Index Perpetual Futures

BREAKING: CFTC Approves Kalshi S&P 500 Stock Index Perpetual Futures
Sec closed door

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
an image of Mike Selig, Capitol building, and a CLARITY Act text to represent the CFTC crypto rules news

CFTC Files Proposed Crypto Rules With White House as CLARITY Act Stalls
an image of the CFTC logo

CFTC Clears Way for Crypto Developers to Build Trading Tools Without Broker Registration
Kraken Parent Payward logo

BREAKING: Kraken Parent Payward Confirms Bringing Hyperliquid Perps to US, HYPE Price Surges
an image of the Hyperliquid logo

Hyperliquid Policy Center Files Amicus Brief Urging Dismissal of CME’s Suit Against CFTC

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.