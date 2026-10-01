Bitcoin Outperforming Stocks and Gold Heading into Q4, Experts Predict What’s Next

Bitcoin is outperforming stocks and gold heading into Q4, with broader crypto market sentiment staying bullish despite record-high Treasury yields. Catalysts such as capital inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, Michael Saylor’s Strategy buys, and an improving macro outlook are helping sustain the rebound.

Experts believe Q4 will boost upside momentum due to seasonality, bullish technical chart patterns, TradFi’s crypto product and service launches, corporate accumulation, and regulatory developments.

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Bitcoin Heads into Q4 with a Clear Lead over Stocks and Gold

Bitcoin takes the lead in September, outperforming both stocks and gold. BTC gained roughly 7% in a month, while the S&P 500 barely moved and gold dropped more than 6%, per Santiment Intelligence data on October 1. Altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Zcash (ZEC), and NEAR joined the rebound amid capital rotation into the crypto market.

Notably, the fresh money is helping keep the rally active, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in billions during September, including several large late-month inflow days. Santiment added that Strategy adding another 1,665 BTC to its Bitcoin treasury helped sustain upside momentum.

“Macro conditions also improved at the right time. August inflation came in cooler than expected, briefly lowering Treasury yields and reducing expectations for another Fed hike,” said Santiment. Stocks jumped, but crypto markets responded more aggressively after months of weak sentiment and heavy short positioning.

Santiment believes Q4 has started with Bitcoin and altcoins having much stronger momentum than stocks or gold. It added that continued ETF demand, corporate accumulation, improving regulatory clarity, and renewed altcoin participation could give traders reasons to stay optimistic.

Higher Treasury yields and crowded leverage can still create sharp pullbacks, but crypto currently has catalysts that traditional assets simply haven’t matched.

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Here’s What Other Experts Predict

Bitcoin climbed above $84,000 along with other risk assets such as stocks after soft US PCE inflation data signaled another Fed rate hike is unlikely next month. BTC price has rallied almost 45% in Q3, marking the biggest quarterly gains since 2024.

10x Research predicts October could mark the start of the next leg higher for Bitcoin, given its historically strong quarter. Moreover, the bottom was confirmed when US federal debt crossed $40 trillion in August, pushing BTC price above $80,000.

Fears of a hawkish Fed pushed BTC price back to $76,000. However, when Fed Chair Warsh signaled that policy would remain accommodative, Bitcoin surged to $86,000 in less than a week.

BIT (formerly Matrixport) predicts a rally to $185K-$215K based on multiple catalysts, including bottom formation on a break above the 21-week moving average. Holders are in profit as BTC price is trading above the True Market Mean price and the average buying price of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

“When yields rise because investors are worried about government finances, that concern can push money into assets outside the system, like gold and Bitcoin,” BIT stated.

CNBC Pro contributor Frank Cappelleri said Bitcoin could rally 400% from here as it repeats the 2022 pattern. Technical charts are forming bullish patterns and leverage buildup will bring a massive surge to hit another new all-time high.