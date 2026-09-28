Home / Crypto News / Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,665 BTC, Repurchases STRC Stock

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,665 BTC, Repurchases STRC Stock

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strategy bought 1,665 BTC last week for $142.7 million.
  • The Bitcoin treasury firm now holds 847,666 BTC.
  • The company also bought back nearly $152 million STRC shares.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has made another Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 1,665 BTC last week. The firm also continued its STRC stock buyback, repurchasing nearly $152 million worth of shares last week as it looks to drive the stock back to its par value of $100.

Strategy Buys 1,665 BTC for $142 Million

An SEC filing shows that the Bitcoin treasury firm bought 1,665 BTC last week for $142.7 million at an average purchase price of $85,681 per BTC. The company now holds 847,666 BTC, which it bought for $63.95 billion at an average purchase price of $75,437 per BTC.

This marks Strategy’s second consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase after a brief pause earlier this month. Last week, the Bitcoin treasury firm announced a $75 million buy, acquiring 950 BTC.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Strategy again sold MSTR shares to fund this latest Bitcoin purchase. It sold just over 1.46 million shares for $246.2 million. The company has relied on the MSTR stock to fund its BTC purchases since the STRC stock fell below its par value of $100 earlier this year.

Despite these at-the-market (ATM) sales, the MSTR stock is now up for the year, following Bitcoin’s rally to as high as $84,000. The stock has climbed over 285 in the past month and is up over 2% year-to-date (YTD).

MSTR yearly chart
Source: TradingView

STRC Stock Buyback Continues

Strategy again bought back more STRC shares last week, acquiring just over 1.5 million shares for $151.7 million. The company has continued to buy back its preferred security as it trades below its par value.

STRC has notably rebounded massively from its low of around $70 earlier this year and is trading just below $100, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up nearly 2% in the last month, climbing alongside BTC.

Strategy also used the net proceeds from its MSTR stock sales last week to fund the repurchase of these STRC shares, while the remaining sum for the buyback came from its USD Cash Pool. The company still holds a USD Cash reserve of $1 billion and a USD reserve of $5.02 billion.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.