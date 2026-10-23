Home / Crypto News / Bitget Adds 8 New CFD Instruments, Expands Metals, Energy and Global Index Trading

Bitget Adds 8 New CFD Instruments, Expands Metals, Energy and Global Index Trading

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Launches TradFi 101 To Educate Users On Stocks, ETFs, Global Markets

Bitget has added eight new Contracts for Difference (CFD) products that include energy, industrial metals and international stock indices. The shift is aimed at bolstering the exchange’s existing market products under its Universal Exchange (UEX) policy. The new offerings provide traders with additional avenues for speculation on price action for commodities and regional equity indexes from one place.

Bitget Expands Metals & Energy Trading Options

The new contracts are for aluminium (XALUSD), zinc (XZNUSD), lead (XPBUSD) and Low Sulphur Gasoil (GASOIL). These instruments will include potentially exposure to industrial demand and movements in the energy market as part of Bitget’s commodity selection.

The exchange launched four equity indices as well. They involve the Hang Seng TECH Index (HSTECH), Taiwan RIC Index (TWRICC), Netherlands 25 Index (NETH25) and Switzerland 20 Index (SWI20).

The expansions cover large Asian and European markets. These contracts can be used by traders to react to the regional economic changes, fluctuations in industrial activity and investor sentiment. They can also take long or short positions, depending on their expectations for market direction.

“Crypto is only one part of what people want to trade today. We’re seeing growing interest in commodities, stocks and indices, and our platform needs to reflect that,” said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. She added, “These eight additions give traders more ways to respond to what’s happening across global markets. That’s the direction we’re taking with UEX, bringing more assets and trading opportunities together on Bitget.”

Leverage Reaches 50x For Equity Indices

Bitget has set different leverage limits for the new contracts. Aluminium, zinc, lead and Low Sulphur Gasoil provide a leverage multiplier of up to 20x. The 4 equity indices have a maximum leverage of 50x.

The platform features four CFD account types: ECN, 0% Fee, Pro and Standard+.All eight instruments are available in the 4 CFD account types that are available on the platform: ECN, 0% Fee, Pro and Standard+. This gives traders a choice of what type of account they would want to trade.

Bitget analyzed the contracts prior to the launch for liquidity and price stability. They are also running consistent product configurations in the different account modes, and leveraging the exchange’s existing CFD infrastructure.

The growth is part of Bitget’s comprehensive strategy to connect the crypto industry with the traditional finance sector within a single ecosystem. The expansion of its CFD product line and the introduction of other crypto assets and tokens enable traders to gain access to a broader spectrum of markets via its UEX platform.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.