Home / Crypto News / Bitget Faces Dec 5 Thai Access Ban as Regulators Target Years of Unlicensed Local Promotion

Bitget Faces Dec 5 Thai Access Ban as Regulators Target Years of Unlicensed Local Promotion

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Thailand’s SEC filed a criminal complaint against BG Limited, the entity behind Bitget, for allegedly running an unlicensed digital asset business in the country between 2022 and 2025.
  • The regulator has asked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block Bitget’s website, domains, and app from December 5, 2026, and Thai users have been urged to close out positions before then.
  • The case follows Bitget’s October acquisition of a licensed Thai brokerage, GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics, a deal still awaiting regulatory approval, so the licensed route remains uncertain.
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Thailand’s crypto crackdown has claimed another major target. On November 5, 2026, the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a criminal complaint against BG Limited, the entity that operates Bitget, for allegedly running an unlicensed digital asset business in the country.

The SEC has also notified the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) to block access to Bitget’s website, related domains, and mobile app effective December 5, 2026. Thai users have been urged to manage any positions on the platform before that date.

Years of Local Promotion Without a License

According to the SEC, Bitget operated in Thailand between 2022 and 2025 without obtaining the required license under Thailand’s Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018).

During that period, the exchange collected trading fees, ran a Thai-language website with baht pricing, and promoted itself across Thai-language channels on X, Telegram, and TikTok.

The SEC also named an individual, Kritsana Kritsananuwat, for allegedly helping promote the platform.

The case has been referred to Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division.

This enforcement pattern is not new for Thailand. The regulator has previously filed similar complaints against other offshore platforms targeting local users, part of a wider effort to bring cross-border digital asset services within its licensing framework.

Meanwhile, Bitget had been making moves to enter Thailand through the front door.

In October 2026, the exchange expanded into Thailand with the acquisition of GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics, a licensed local digital asset trading and brokerage firm, via its subsidiary BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd.

That deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and has not yet closed. The Bitget Thailand ban targets the unlicensed platform itself, the acquisition path is a separate process entirely.

What This Means for Investors, and the Wider Region

For Thai investors holding assets on Bitget, the December 5 deadline carries real urgency.

Open positions, active API keys, and pending deposits all carry heightened operational risk once the block takes effect. Withdrawals and transfers should be prioritized immediately.

Beyond Thailand, the action fits a clear regional shift. Bybit securing its full VASP license from Dubai’s VARA underscores how compliant exchanges are pulling ahead, while unlicensed operators face tightening walls.

South Korea’s repeated delay of its 22% crypto tax shows that regulatory pressure is mounting even in markets that have long favored a softer touch.

Bitget has not issued a public statement specifically addressing the Thai SEC action.

Its recent public communications have focused on product launches, including its Open Custody Network connecting banks with crypto trading.

The Bitget Thailand ban now adds a regulatory cloud to those expansion efforts, one that will likely not clear until the licensed acquisition route reaches a conclusion.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.