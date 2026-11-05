Bitget Faces Dec 5 Thai Access Ban as Regulators Target Years of Unlicensed Local Promotion

Thailand’s crypto crackdown has claimed another major target. On November 5, 2026, the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a criminal complaint against BG Limited, the entity that operates Bitget, for allegedly running an unlicensed digital asset business in the country.

The SEC has also notified the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) to block access to Bitget’s website, related domains, and mobile app effective December 5, 2026. Thai users have been urged to manage any positions on the platform before that date.

Ad

Ad

Years of Local Promotion Without a License

According to the SEC, Bitget operated in Thailand between 2022 and 2025 without obtaining the required license under Thailand’s Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018).

During that period, the exchange collected trading fees, ran a Thai-language website with baht pricing, and promoted itself across Thai-language channels on X, Telegram, and TikTok.

The SEC also named an individual, Kritsana Kritsananuwat, for allegedly helping promote the platform.

The case has been referred to Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division.

This enforcement pattern is not new for Thailand. The regulator has previously filed similar complaints against other offshore platforms targeting local users, part of a wider effort to bring cross-border digital asset services within its licensing framework.

Meanwhile, Bitget had been making moves to enter Thailand through the front door.

In October 2026, the exchange expanded into Thailand with the acquisition of GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics, a licensed local digital asset trading and brokerage firm, via its subsidiary BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd.

That deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and has not yet closed. The Bitget Thailand ban targets the unlicensed platform itself, the acquisition path is a separate process entirely.

Ad

Ad

What This Means for Investors, and the Wider Region

For Thai investors holding assets on Bitget, the December 5 deadline carries real urgency.

Open positions, active API keys, and pending deposits all carry heightened operational risk once the block takes effect. Withdrawals and transfers should be prioritized immediately.

Beyond Thailand, the action fits a clear regional shift. Bybit securing its full VASP license from Dubai’s VARA underscores how compliant exchanges are pulling ahead, while unlicensed operators face tightening walls.

South Korea’s repeated delay of its 22% crypto tax shows that regulatory pressure is mounting even in markets that have long favored a softer touch.

Bitget has not issued a public statement specifically addressing the Thai SEC action.

Its recent public communications have focused on product launches, including its Open Custody Network connecting banks with crypto trading.

The Bitget Thailand ban now adds a regulatory cloud to those expansion efforts, one that will likely not clear until the licensed acquisition route reaches a conclusion.