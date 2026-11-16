Bitget has introduced rToken Earn, enabling eligible non-U.S. users to earn variable onchain yields with tokenized ETFs. The service can be used in allowed jurisdictions for rQQQ and rSPY. It’s accessible to customers without the need to sign up for the Bitget wallet or interact with explicit DeFi platforms.

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Yield Through Tokenized ETF Holdings

Bitget features two vaults: rQQQ and rSPY, which are available for users to subscribe to. It offers subscription and redemption services, and has no lock-up period. Returns will vary and are not guaranteed.

The rTokens are issued by Reality, with backings of one-to-one securities. Ember Protocol will offer infrastructure for vaults, and Fluid will offer lending markets and liquidity. The strategy will post-launch be curated by Bitwise Investment Manager, a subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management.

“An asset should not be limited to just one purpose,” said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. She added, “With rToken Earn, users can maintain their exposure to ETFs like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 trackers while accessing onchain yield through the same Bitget account. With Universal Exchange, we aim to give users more ways to put their assets to work without moving between platforms.”

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Bitget Expands Tokenized Equities Market

Bitget’s stock expansion has just been followed by the launch. DeFiLlama Research shows that the cumulative trading volume of rTokens generated over $1.86 billion in June and July. In October, Bitget launched rToken Stock Transfer, enabling eligible customers to convert their brokerage accounts into rTokens through a two-step process.

“Tokenizing equities is the first step towards onchain finance. Putting them to work comes next,” said Jonathan Man, Portfolio Manager and Head of Multi-Strategy Solutions & DeFi Strategies at Bitwise. He explained the approach would entail associating the exposure to tokens in ETFs with on-chain lending.

Ember co-founder Ibra Barbery said, “The best financial infrastructure is the kind users never have to think about.”

“Lending has always been one of the engines of capital markets, and onchain it can run with full transparency,” said Fluid founder and CEO Samyak Jain.

Eligibility and local restrictions apply and the product will be available from November 17.