Home / Crypto News / Bitget CLO Outlines Security & Compliance Push At 8th Anniversary

Bitget CLO Outlines Security & Compliance Push At 8th Anniversary

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • In the Chief Legal Officer Hon Ng's statement, he elucidated on security, compliance and UEX precautions.
  • Meanwhile, Bitget recently extended the Proof of Reserves coverage to 19 assets.
  • According to the report in September PoR, the reserve ratio is 135%.
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Bitget Chief Legal Officer Hon Ng has explained the crypto exchange’s efforts to further build transparency, security and compliance on the occasion of celebrating its 8th anniversary. The platform is now growing from a derivatives exchange to a Universal Exchange (UEX) for over 125 million users, said Ng. The expansion now encompasses markets for crypto, tokenized equities, commodities, and more.

Bitget Expands Proof of Reserves System

According to Ng, Bitget implemented Proof of Reserves mechanism in December 2022. The exchange has since been releasing reserve data on a monthly basis. It also has a minimum reserve ratio of 1:1 and Merkle Tree verification.

Bitget’s 46th consecutive Proof of Reserves report for September 2026 revealed a total reserve ratio of 135%. The average reserve ratio has been in excess of 120%.

The crypto exchange also announced increasing the coverage of PoR from four assets to 19, which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP among others. With Bitget introducing more assets and markets, the move aims to provide more transparency to users, Ng said.

He remarked, “As users gain access to more assets and markets, the scope of what they can independently verify should grow as well.”

In addition, Bitget has established a Protection Fund. It was launched in 2022 and initially funded with $300M. The average amount of the fund was approximately $382 million in August 2026, Ng said.

The Focus Security & Compliance

Beyond reserves, user protection is needed, Ng said. It includes account security, market integrity and operational controls.

Bitget provides two-factor authentication, FIDO2 and WebAuthn passkeys. It also employs safeguards against withdrawals and transaction monitoring and anomaly detection.

The crypto exchange has launched its own Market Integrity and Token Accountability Framework this year. The framework tracks abnormally high activity, manipulation risks, and illiquidity in the wallet.

Also, Ng pointed out Bitget’s regulatory growth. It affects the jurisdictions of Argentina, Australia, El Salvador, Georgia, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland and the UK.

Bitget CLO Ng declared, “Growth and responsibility cannot be separated.”

The company is also working with BlockSec on a UEX Security Standard. It encompasses solvency, multi-asset risk isolation, privacy, monitoring and infrastructure defense.

Bitget is entering into its ninth year under the theme of “Built for Trades,” which highlights its commitment to security, transparency, and standards, Ng said.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.