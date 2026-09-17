Bitget Boosts Proof of Reserves To 19 Crypto Assets With Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Bitget has now increased the number of cryptocurrencies on its Proof of Reserves (PoR) platform to 19 assets. The move will provide users with a wider view of the funds that are backed by the reserves on the exchange. It has even added personal asset checks to the same list.

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Bitget Users Can Now Check Proof-of-Reserves In Detail

The update includes the biggest cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The assets supported include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, BNB, Cardano, USDT, USDC, Litecoin, Chainlink, NEAR, XAUT, TAO, SUI, ONDO, HYPE, PI and USDGO.

Bitget’s revamped PoR interface displays the amount of user funds that have been entered for every supported asset. It also shows the reserve ratio of individual cryptocurrencies. These users can, therefore, verify if the reported reserves include their holdings or not.

It also offers blockchain information. This will allow the users to visualize asset distribution over public networks.

Further, the crypto exchange has expanded personal Proof of Assets checks. Users can check if their holdings were present in a particular PoR snapshot. The process is based on Merkle Tree technology.

Additional records are also available, which provide more detail, which include Merkle hashes and snapshot data. Users can download the necessary data and do further checks on their own.

Since December 2022, Bitget has been publishing PoR reports monthly. It has published 45 consecutive reports by the end of August 2026. According to its latest report, it had a total reserve ratio of 122%. It stayed above the 1:1 reserve mark.

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Exchange Pushes For Greater Transparency Across The Board

According to Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget, the expansion should provide users with greater control of verification. “Users shouldn’t have to simply take our word for it, they should be able to verify their assets for themselves,” said Chen.

She further explained, “Proof of Reserves has been part of Bitget’s transparency framework for nearly four years, and as the assets people hold on our platform become more diverse, that verification needs to expand with them. Expanding from four assets to 19 gives more users that visibility.”

Bitget stated that its interface will indicate assets that are not included in a certain audit. It will also alert users in the event that their personal records are not available. The notices are intended to provide clarity of individual audit results.

The exchange also referred to its Protection Fund and security systems in general. These measures are part of its overall strategy to improve the verifiability of exchange safeguards.