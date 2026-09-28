Donald Trump Oval Office Speech LIVE Updates Today Sept. 28: What To Expect From Trump’s Mystery Reveal?
Bitcoin Drops Below $83,000 Ahead of Trump Address
Bitcoin is suffering from modest selling pressure on Monday, falling sharply below the $83,000 level as markets reacted to geopolitical developments and uncertainty surrounding Trump’s upcoming announcement.
The decline followed Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz, while investors also remained cautious ahead of the president’s Oval Office appearance. The broader cryptocurrency market moved lower alongside Bitcoin, erasing some of its recent gains. Traders are now watching the White House event for any comments that could affect sentiment across risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Trump's Iran Proposal Rejection Adds Market Uncertainty
Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has added another geopolitical factor to markets ahead of his Oval Office announcement. Trump has nevertheless indicated that talks with Iran could resume this week.
The developments have produced mixed reactions across markets, with oil prices climbing back toward $96 per barrel on Monday. Investors are now looking out for whether Trump will provide additional details about the administration’s position on Iran or the Strait of Hormuz during his scheduled appearance from the Oval Office later today.
Tuesday’s ‘Golden Age’ Event Adds AI Intrigue
The timing of Trump’s Oval Office announcement has added interest ahead of Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event in Washington, D.C. The gathering is expected to bring together several major figures from the technology sector.
Guests are set to include SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar. Trump’s Sunday dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has further connected the White House’s latest activity with the AI sector. Markets and technology investors are watching for any indication of new policies or initiatives surrounding America’s artificial intelligence ambitions.
Trump's Dinner With Anthropic CEO Fuels Announcement Speculation
Trump’s Sunday dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has become as another possible clue surrounding today’s Oval Office announcement. Independent journalist Nick Sortor claimed Trump indicated that Monday’s major announcement could be connected to his meeting with Amodei. The dinner comes as Washington prepares for Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event focused on artificial intelligence.
Anthropic’s relationship with the administration has drawn massive attention because of disagreements over AI safety and military uses. Trump’s announcement could therefore provide additional details on the administration’s approach to artificial intelligence and its broader technology agenda.
Anthropic In Focus As AI Could Feature in Trump’s Mystery Announcement
Artificial intelligence is another potential area of focus ahead of Trump’s Oval Office appearance. The U.S. President had dinner Sunday with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, shortly before a major “Golden Age” AI event scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
The meeting has attracted attention because Anthropic has previously clashed with the administration over issues involving AI safety and military applications. Tuesday’s event is expected to include prominent technology figures, including Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar.
U.S.-China ‘30-for-30’ Lists Add Trade Focus
The recently released U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-for-30” lists could become relevant to Trump’s Oval Office announcement today. The lists recommend nearly $30 billion in goods from each country for consideration for reduced tariff treatment. China’s list of U.S. products includes agricultural goods, coal, timber and medical equipment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. list includes Chinese household products, textiles, fishing products and artificial flowers. The development follows the recent extension of the U.S.-China trade truce, with officials describing the framework as a step toward more stable and balanced trade relations.
China Talks Among Key Areas Under Watch
Trump’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the developments drawing attention ahead of today’s Oval Office announcement. The White House has described the recent U.S.-China discussions as progress toward more stable and balanced trade.
Trump also described his meeting with Xi as “tremendous progress” and “incredible.” The two sides have since released the U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-for-30” lists, identifying nearly $30 billion in goods from each country for potential reduced tariff treatment. Investors are watching for any additional details Trump could provide during his announcement.
Trump’s Oval Office Announcement Set for 2 PM ET
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement from the Oval Office at 2 PM ET today, September 28, according to the White House. The event will be open only to the White House press pool, leaving markets and the public with limited information about what Trump plans to reveal.
The administration has not publicly disclosed the subject of the announcement. However, recent developments involving China, artificial intelligence, Iran and other policy priorities have fueled speculation ahead of Trump’s appearance. Read More.