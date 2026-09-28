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Home / Crypto News / Donald Trump Oval Office Speech LIVE Updates Today Sept. 28: What To Expect From Trump’s Mystery Reveal?
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Donald Trump Oval Office Speech LIVE Updates Today Sept. 28: What To Expect From Trump’s Mystery Reveal?

Donald Trump Oval Office Speech LIVE Updates Today Sept. 28: What To Expect From Trump’s Mystery Reveal?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 hours ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Donald Trump Oval Office Speech LIVE Updates Today: US President Donald Trump is set to make a mystery announcement from the Oval Office today. His upcoming speech has drawn attention from political and financial markets. The White House has scheduled the address for 2 PM ET on September 28, with limited details available ahead of the event.

While the administration has not disclosed the subject of the announcement, speculation is building around several recent developments. These involve topics around China, artificial intelligence, and foreign policy. Trump’s latest meetings and policy moves have already influenced market sentiment, with investors closely watching for any new signals. Follow CoinGape’s live updates for the latest developments as Trump prepares to reveal more.

04:15:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Bitcoin Drops Below $83,000 Ahead of Trump Address

Bitcoin, Crypto Liquidations Hit $238M As Trump Threatens 'Very Hard' Strikes On Iran

 

Bitcoin is suffering from modest selling pressure on Monday, falling sharply below the $83,000 level as markets reacted to geopolitical developments and uncertainty surrounding Trump’s upcoming announcement.

 

The decline followed Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz, while investors also remained cautious ahead of the president’s Oval Office appearance. The broader cryptocurrency market moved lower alongside Bitcoin, erasing some of its recent gains. Traders are now watching the White House event for any comments that could affect sentiment across risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

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04:05:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Trump's Iran Proposal Rejection Adds Market Uncertainty

an image to represent the U.S.-ran war

 

Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has added another geopolitical factor to markets ahead of his Oval Office announcement. Trump has nevertheless indicated that talks with Iran could resume this week.

 

The developments have produced mixed reactions across markets, with oil prices climbing back toward $96 per barrel on Monday. Investors are now looking out for whether Trump will provide additional details about the administration’s position on Iran or the Strait of Hormuz during his scheduled appearance from the Oval Office later today.

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04:00:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Tuesday’s ‘Golden Age’ Event Adds AI Intrigue

U.S. federal court blocks Trump Administration ban on Anthropic as judge halts Pentagon restrictions on Claude AI usage

 

The timing of Trump’s Oval Office announcement has added interest ahead of Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event in Washington, D.C. The gathering is expected to bring together several major figures from the technology sector.

 

Guests are set to include SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar. Trump’s Sunday dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has further connected the White House’s latest activity with the AI sector. Markets and technology investors are watching for any indication of new policies or initiatives surrounding America’s artificial intelligence ambitions.

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03:55:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Trump's Dinner With Anthropic CEO Fuels Announcement Speculation

an image of the Anthropic logo

 

Trump’s Sunday dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has become as another possible clue surrounding today’s Oval Office announcement. Independent journalist Nick Sortor claimed Trump indicated that Monday’s major announcement could be connected to his meeting with Amodei. The dinner comes as Washington prepares for Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event focused on artificial intelligence.

 

Anthropic’s relationship with the administration has drawn massive attention because of disagreements over AI safety and military uses. Trump’s announcement could therefore provide additional details on the administration’s approach to artificial intelligence and its broader technology agenda.

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03:48:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Anthropic In Focus As AI Could Feature in Trump’s Mystery Announcement

An image to represent the Trump tariffs

 

Artificial intelligence is another potential area of focus ahead of Trump’s Oval Office appearance. The U.S. President had dinner Sunday with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, shortly before a major “Golden Age” AI event scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

 

The meeting has attracted attention because Anthropic has previously clashed with the administration over issues involving AI safety and military applications. Tuesday’s event is expected to include prominent technology figures, including Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar.

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03:45:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

U.S.-China ‘30-for-30’ Lists Add Trade Focus

Bitcoin Price Forecast as Trump Cuts Tariffs After US-China Trade Deal

 

The recently released U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-for-30” lists could become relevant to Trump’s Oval Office announcement today. The lists recommend nearly $30 billion in goods from each country for consideration for reduced tariff treatment. China’s list of U.S. products includes agricultural goods, coal, timber and medical equipment.

 

Meanwhile, the U.S. list includes Chinese household products, textiles, fishing products and artificial flowers. The development follows the recent extension of the U.S.-China trade truce, with officials describing the framework as a step toward more stable and balanced trade relations.

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03:40:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

China Talks Among Key Areas Under Watch

An image to represent the Trump tariffs

 

Trump’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the developments drawing attention ahead of today’s Oval Office announcement. The White House has described the recent U.S.-China discussions as progress toward more stable and balanced trade.

 

Trump also described his meeting with Xi as “tremendous progress” and “incredible.” The two sides have since released the U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-for-30” lists, identifying nearly $30 billion in goods from each country for potential reduced tariff treatment. Investors are watching for any additional details Trump could provide during his announcement.

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03:30:00 PM UTC, 28 September 2026

Trump’s Oval Office Announcement Set for 2 PM ET

Bitcoin, Crypto Liquidations Hit $238M As Trump Threatens 'Very Hard' Strikes On Iran

 

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement from the Oval Office at 2 PM ET today, September 28, according to the White House. The event will be open only to the White House press pool, leaving markets and the public with limited information about what Trump plans to reveal.

 

The administration has not publicly disclosed the subject of the announcement. However, recent developments involving China, artificial intelligence, Iran and other policy priorities have fueled speculation ahead of Trump’s appearance. Read More.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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