Home / Crypto News / Bitget Targets Deeper RWA Liquidity With New Stock Transfer Service and Super Match

Bitget Targets Deeper RWA Liquidity With New Stock Transfer Service and Super Match

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

Bitget is scaling up its real-world asset (RWA) initiatives by launching a securities transfer service and constructing a liquidity ecosystem for tokenized securities. The project is a mix of accessing current brokerage assets and enhancing trading capabilities via its Super Match engine, geared for increased engagement with its rToken ecosystem.

Bitget Opens rToken Ecosystem to Brokerage Holdings

The crypto exchange will preside over rToken Transfer on Oct. 13. Moreover, it will allow users to transfer eligible US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from outside the exchange account to the RWA ecosystem. The service is applicable to over 3,000 tokenized assets that enable investors to enter into the tokenized markets without the need to liquidate their existing securities first.

The transfer is conducted via Free of Payment (FOP) and securities are transferred to Bitget’s designated Alpaca omnibus account. After it is received and processed, its In-Kind Tokenization Network will immediately convert the holdings into rTokens and add them to the users’ Bitget spot accounts.

Furthermore, the service will be part of Broker Interoperability, a project with the goal of integrating traditional securities investment with digital asset infrastructure. The assets that are eligible for deposit on the platform may be used for the applications that are supported, such as spot trading. Also, if available, margin applications, lending and borrowing, and earn products. Available only when assets are eligible, products meet the jurisdiction and terms and conditions.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said, “The next phase of tokenization will be defined by the infrastructure that allows assets and liquidity to move across markets. Providing access to tokenized equities was a key starting point. Now we’re focused on connecting existing brokerage assets with deeper liquidity and more flexible ways to deploy capital.”

Super Match Targets Liquidity Beyond Market Hours

She further added, “Broker Interoperability creates a pathway for those assets to enter our ecosystem, while Super Match is designed to improve how liquidity and price discovery function once they’re there. This is central to our Universal Exchange vision of bringing traditional and digital assets together within a unified trading ecosystem, where capital can move move efficiently across asset classes. Our longer-term goal is to make tokenized equities more useful to both institutional and retail participants, including through broader collateral and capital-management applications.”

Bitget’s Super Match system will link trading within the platform and market makers to various liquidity sources. The system was designed to enhance execution and price discovery in a world where participation in tokenized equities expands, even outside of traditional stock-market trading hours supported.

In addition, the strategy is based on Bitget’s Reality RWA issuance platform. As of July 6, rToken assets under management are now at around $114 million, and transaction numbers have surpassed two million.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.