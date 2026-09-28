Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / Bitwise Projects NEAR at $155 by 2030, Max Case Hits $563 as Spot ETF Nears Launch

Bitwise Projects NEAR at $155 by 2030, Max Case Hits $563 as Spot ETF Nears Launch

Pardon Joshua
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By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitwise NEAR ETF Approved to List and Trade on NYSE Arca, Price Soars

Bitwise has put a hard institutional number on NEAR Protocol. In a 39-page investment report, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan and Head of Research Europe Andre Dragosch set a base case of $155.85 by 2030. The max case reaches $562.81.

The bear case falls to $1.63. That report landed the same week Bitwise filed the final prospectus for its U.S. spot NEAR ETF, ticker NRR, on NYSE Arca, carrying a 0.75% fee and 100% staking intent.

How Bitwise Built the $155 Model

From a spot price near $5, the base case implies roughly 30x upside. The max case is more than 100x. But Bitwise is explicit.

The base case assumes successful execution, not a midpoint probability. The Bitwise NEAR ETF listing on NYSE Arca gave that thesis a tradeable wrapper just days before the report went public.

The math rests on one central bet: NEAR becomes the settlement rail for autonomous AI agents. Bitwise models 328 million agents on the network by 2030.

Each runs 1,000 transactions per year at a $5 average value. A 0.3% protocol fee flows back to token holders.

Stack a 50x valuation multiple on top, and the model produces $155.85 per token.

That 328 million figure is roughly 2% of a projected global agent population of 16.4 billion by 2030. The max case, comparing NEAR to Visa’s $15.7 trillion in 2024 payments, gets to $562.81.

Already, NEAR Intents as an AI-agent marketplace has routed roughly $30 billion in cross-chain volume, giving Bitwise a live proof of concept to anchor the forecast.

Bitwise also flags ecosystem catalysts that underpin the thesis. Ondo tokenized stocks on near.com, covering Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, and QQQ, brings real TradFi volume through NEAR Intents.

Meanwhile, the confidential perps launch via Hyperliquid helped push NEAR TVL above $207 million and triggered a 70% weekly rally heading into the ETF window.

The ETF Adds Wall Street Access, But Risks Remain

The NRR ETF turns the Bitwise forecast into a brokerage-account trade. Staking added to the NEAR ETF filing means the trust retains roughly 67% of staking rewards.

That staking float, combined with inflows, could tighten liquid supply further. Bitwise’s European NEAR Staking ETP already crossed $100 million AUM ahead of the U.S. launch.

Macro sentiment adds another layer with Trump’s expected White House announcement spanning AI policy and US-China trade terms, institutional allocators are watching for regulatory signals that could either accelerate or complicate the agent-economy thesis underlying Bitwise’s forecast.

The same house writing $155 earns 75 bps annually on NRR. Beyond that, Arthur Hayes on AI-agent money presents the central counter-argument, that agents may ultimately settle in compute-linked currencies rather than general-purpose L1 tokens.

Grayscale’s competing NEAR ETF filing further signals institutional appetite, but also means Bitwise will not be alone in shaping the narrative.

NEAR Foundation’s $20M AI agent fund adds ecosystem capital behind the same adoption curve Bitwise is betting on.

For context on how similar high-conviction 2030 calls have been framed elsewhere, Standard Chartered’s 40x UNI call follows comparable methodology, institutional valuation on a protocol’s fee-capture potential.

The NEAR Protocol price prediction tracker on CoinGape will be updated as NRR’s first-week flows and NEAR Intents volume data come in.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.