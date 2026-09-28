Ripple Eyes $155T Cross-Border Market as XRP Bulls Revive SWIFT-Replacement Narrative

A viral clip from crypto influencer @strivex_ is making rounds again. It claims Ripple is targeting a $155 trillion global payments market.

It also suggests XRP could theoretically hit $15,000 if it replaces SWIFT. The post traces back to an earlier claim by @BANXRPLNEWS, which has been recirculating since at least June 2026. That $155T figure is real. But what it actually means for investors is a different story.

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The $155T Claim Is Real, But It Is Not the Remittance Market

Investors need to separate two very different numbers. Consumer remittances are roughly $685 billion a year. That is the market Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is targeting for retail cross-border transfers.

The $155 trillion figure, however, refers to global cross-border payments, the much larger SWIFT-linked corporate flow. These two markets are being mixed in the viral post.

🚨 RIPPLE IS TARGETING THE $155T REMITTANCE MARKET! With ambitions to reshape global payments, $XRP could play a major role in the evolving financial system. Follow @BANXRPLNEWS – they're giving away 100 XRP for every 2,000 followers. https://t.co/n0oKPKN2qR pic.twitter.com/2QrUkHGhps — Ledger Man 🎩 (@strivex_) September 28, 2026

Ripple has been building quietly toward this vision. Last week, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Bank officially replaced multi-day SWIFT transfers with Ripple Payments for business customers. That is a live rail, not a projection.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has pegged the official company opportunity at $120 trillion in corporate treasury payments, anchored by the GTreasury acquisition.

Meanwhile, Ripple Treasury’s client base already touches roughly $13 trillion in annual payment flows. That gap between the viral headline and the live business is where investors should focus.

The bigger tension is between XRP and RLUSD. As RLUSD’s market cap nears $2.5 billion, more settlement flows on the XRP Ledger are denominated in stablecoins, not XRP itself.

Ripple has already confirmed RLUSD targets a $13 trillion corporate treasury market.

That creates a demand question XRP investors cannot ignore: does volume growth translate into XRP demand, or does RLUSD absorb the flows?

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What Is Actually Moving XRP Right Now

Today’s buzz has a real calendar hook. Sibos 2026, the global banking conference where Ripple Treasury is presenting, opened in Miami this morning.

The timing is not coincidental. XRP advocates are using the conference narrative to revive the SWIFT-replacement story heading into a historically active week.

On the ground, there are legitimate proof points. JPMorgan, Ripple, and Ondo completed the first cross-border tokenized treasury settlement on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple also added XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s agentic payment rails. XRPL new-account creation spiked 320% above its average as XRP tagged $1.60 last week.

Derivatives traders are already leaning in. XRP futures open interest topped $4.1 billion, outpacing Hyperliquid and Zcash.

Call skew has turned crowded bullish. Still, 21Shares has flagged a utility-vs-holder-value gap, institutions can settle on the XRP Ledger without holding XRP. That risk is worth pricing in before chasing the $15,000 thumbnail.

The TAM is real. The rails are being built. But the question for XRP holders is whether they sit on the settlement asset or the plumbing no one sees.