Home / Crypto News / Ripple Eyes $155T Cross-Border Market as XRP Bulls Revive SWIFT-Replacement Narrative

Ripple Eyes $155T Cross-Border Market as XRP Bulls Revive SWIFT-Replacement Narrative

Pardon Joshua
Updated
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple Treasury platform connected to SWIFT network showing unified dashboard with global payments and digital asset management

Highlights

  • The viral $155T figure is real but refers to global cross-border payments, not the $685B remittance market RLUSD actually targets.
  • Ripple's rails are live: Jeonbuk Bank swapped SWIFT for Ripple Payments, and JPMorgan, Ripple, and Ondo settled the first tokenized treasury on the XRPL.
  • The catch for holders is the utility-vs-value gap: institutions can settle on the XRP Ledger without holding XRP, as RLUSD absorbs flows.
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A viral clip from crypto influencer @strivex_ is making rounds again. It claims Ripple is targeting a $155 trillion global payments market.

It also suggests XRP could theoretically hit $15,000 if it replaces SWIFT. The post traces back to an earlier claim by @BANXRPLNEWS, which has been recirculating since at least June 2026. That $155T figure is real. But what it actually means for investors is a different story.

The $155T Claim Is Real, But It Is Not the Remittance Market

Investors need to separate two very different numbers. Consumer remittances are roughly $685 billion a year. That is the market Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is targeting for retail cross-border transfers.

The $155 trillion figure, however, refers to global cross-border payments, the much larger SWIFT-linked corporate flow. These two markets are being mixed in the viral post.

Ripple has been building quietly toward this vision. Last week, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Bank officially replaced multi-day SWIFT transfers with Ripple Payments for business customers. That is a live rail, not a projection.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has pegged the official company opportunity at $120 trillion in corporate treasury payments, anchored by the GTreasury acquisition.

Meanwhile, Ripple Treasury’s client base already touches roughly $13 trillion in annual payment flows. That gap between the viral headline and the live business is where investors should focus.

The bigger tension is between XRP and RLUSD. As RLUSD’s market cap nears $2.5 billion, more settlement flows on the XRP Ledger are denominated in stablecoins, not XRP itself.

Ripple has already confirmed RLUSD targets a $13 trillion corporate treasury market.

That creates a demand question XRP investors cannot ignore: does volume growth translate into XRP demand, or does RLUSD absorb the flows?

What Is Actually Moving XRP Right Now

Today’s buzz has a real calendar hook. Sibos 2026, the global banking conference where Ripple Treasury is presenting, opened in Miami this morning.

The timing is not coincidental. XRP advocates are using the conference narrative to revive the SWIFT-replacement story heading into a historically active week.

On the ground, there are legitimate proof points. JPMorgan, Ripple, and Ondo completed the first cross-border tokenized treasury settlement on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple also added XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s agentic payment rails. XRPL new-account creation spiked 320% above its average as XRP tagged $1.60 last week.

Derivatives traders are already leaning in. XRP futures open interest topped $4.1 billion, outpacing Hyperliquid and Zcash.

Call skew has turned crowded bullish. Still, 21Shares has flagged a utility-vs-holder-value gap, institutions can settle on the XRP Ledger without holding XRP. That risk is worth pricing in before chasing the $15,000 thumbnail.

The TAM is real. The rails are being built. But the question for XRP holders is whether they sit on the settlement asset or the plumbing no one sees.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.