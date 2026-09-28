US President Donald Trump to Make Announcement Today, What to Expect?

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an announcement from the Oval Office today, as per the White House. Markets are watching for any details of the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, latest US-China trade lists, and comments on artificial intelligence ahead of Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event.

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President Donald Trump Announcement: What to Expect

President Trump will make an announcement from the Oval Office at 2:00 PM ET on September 28. According to the White House official daily guidance, the event is open only to the White House press pool.

The strongest speculation is related to last week’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a Sunday night dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The White House released the U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-for-30” lists. The two sides recommended nearly $30 billion in goods from each country to consider for reduced tariff treatment. The US products on China’s list include agricultural items, coal, timber, and medical equipment. The Chinese goods on the US list feature household items, textiles, fishing, and artificial flowers.

Officials have described the framework as a step toward more stable, balanced trade following the recent truce extension. Trump quoted the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “tremendous progress” and “incredible.” He added, “Last 3 days have been amazing great meeting with President Xi!”

In addition, an outcome of Sunday dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is also expected in President Donald Trump’s announcement today. Independent journalist Nick Sortor claimed Trump signaled that the big announcement on Monday is related to his meeting with Anthropic CEO, who clashed with the administration over AI safety and military uses.

The meeting occurred just before Tuesday’s Golden Age event in Washington, D.C. Notably, it will have guests including Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar.

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Trump’s Recent Focus and Impact on Markets

In recent days, Trump’s agenda has focused on the China relationship after hosting Xi Jinping, advancing AI dominance, and the US midterm elections. Notably, the Supreme Court has also given the Trump administration the green light to use a federal citizenship database to verify voters.

Meanwhile, Trump rejected Iran’s 7-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, he expects talks with Iran to resume this week. Markets have shown mixed reactions to the de-escalation, with oil prices surging back to almost 96 per barrel today.

Futures tied to US indexes and Bitcoin slipped lower as the 10-year US Treasury yield climbed above 5.2% on Monday, the highest level since 2007. US dollar index (DXY) also wavered near $101 on expectations of a Fed rate hike.

Bitcoin price fell below $83,000 sharply after Trump rejected Iran’s proposal and the upcoming Oval Office announcement jitters. This pulled the broader crypto market down, erasing recent gains.

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