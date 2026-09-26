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Michael Saylor Calls for Digital Asset ‘Bill of Rights,’ Eyes $100T Crypto Market

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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Saylor proposes rights to create, issue, custody, transfer, and use digital assets.
  • He backs wider Bitcoin banking access, tokenization, digital dollars, and stronger financial privacy.
  • Saylor believes broader adoption and easier capital access could support a $100 trillion crypto market.
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Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has called for a “bill of digital rights” covering individuals and companies using digital assets. He shared the proposal at a Freedom Tech DC event organized by the Bitcoin Policy Institute.

Michael Saylor Sets Out 5 Rights for Digital Asset Users

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor’s framework centers on five rights covering the creation, issuance, custody, transfer, and use of digital assets. Saylor wishes those rights to be made available to individuals and companies in a common ownership model.

Owners should have the option to choose either self-custody or third-party custodians without giving up control and ownership of their assets, he argued. He also supported smoother transfers between wallets and providers, as well as transparency and anti-fraud measures.

The proposal extends to capital formation, where digital tokens could reduce the cost and complexity of raising money. Saylor established a goal for 10 million new companies to seek capital with more streamlined procedures.

Bitcoin Banking and Tokenization are Part of the Plan

The Strategy chairman also calls for banks to hold Bitcoin as an asset and also lend based on it, under reasonable commercial terms. He urged the different treatment of custody, collateralized lending, and direct balance-sheet exposures.

He pointed to Basel’s 1,250% risk weight for Group 2b crypto exposures as treatment that policymakers should reconsider. By increasing access to banking, he said, Bitcoin owners could secure loans without selling their Bitcoin.

That stance follows his broader condemnation of restrictive crypto laws. As we reported, Saylor has recently argued the stalled CLARITY Act could push more capital toward Bitcoin as regulators move independently.

His plan also includes tokenized securities, allowing investors to directly own assets and transfer them between different providers. The mobility may enable owners to check out different financial services, such as custody, credit, and others, without being stuck with a single intermediary.

Digital Dollars, Tokenization, and AI Shape $100T Outlook

Michael Saylor supported increased competition between banks, fintech, and technology firms that provide digital dollars. He also wants issuers to compete on yield and to be transparent about the risks of the product.

The tokenization initiative follows US regulators’ ongoing efforts to revise blockchain-based securities infrastructure regulations. Moreover, as we reported, the SEC proposed transfer-agent changes covering blockchain records and tokenized securities.

Additionally, his policy plan contains larger thresholds for routine transactions and a genuine tax break for smaller digital asset payments. He backs the reuse of identity checks to minimize compliance duplication between financial institutions.

Saylor connected these proposals with the growing use of artificial intelligence in commerce. He believes that AI agents will also require digital wallets, programmable payments, and banking systems that work 24/7.

As these systems evolve and develop, he thinks digital assets can eventually become a $100 trillion industry. His vision connects that growth with greater capital formation, banking access, tokenized markets, and digital payments.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.