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3 Reasons Why XRP Price Is Going Up

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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3 Reasons Why XRP Price Is Going Up

Highlights

  • XRP price surged more than 60% in a month amid strong inflows into XRP ETFs.
  • Veteran trader Peter Brandt predicted $5.40 XRP price target and analysts remain bullish.
  • Whale accumulation, network activity and
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XRP price has rallied more than 60% in a month amid strong bullish sentiment as analysts predicted huge long-term targets. Continuous spot XRP ETFs have kept whales and investors bullish. Here are the three reasons behind the latest massive upside in the coin.

Peter Brandt and Other Analysts Share XRP Price Targets

Veteran trader Peter Brandt shared an XRP chart recently and predicted a $5.40 long-term price target. This represents nearly 260% upside in the coin, but he didn’t reveal any timeline and stressed that posting a chart is not the same as placing a trade.

The prediction was based on chart patterns and historical cycles. Peter Brandt has analyzed XRP price more recently amid multiple tailwinds. “It is not necessary to be a certified cult member to be an interested owner of a crypto XRP,” he said.

XRP price in weekly timeframe
XRP Price in Weekly Timeframe. Source: Peter Brandt

Standard Chartered reaffirmed its 2030 XRP price target at $28 even as the bank slashed its 2026 forecast from $8 to $2.80. Institutions are investing in XRP utility, with XRPL payments, liquidity, tokenization, stablecoins, and DeFi push.

Meanwhile, other analysts noted nearer-term levels around $2 if the $1.60 support level is cleared. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez also shared $2 as the next target if XRP price breaks above $1.60. He also noted the formation of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.

Rising Spot XRP ETF Inflows

Spot XRP ETFs have extended their streak of net inflows. Cumulative net inflows have reached about $1.79 billion, with total net assets near $1.77 billion, as per SoSoValue data.

XRP ETFs saw $22.65 million in inflows on Friday to close the week with a total inflow of $75.59 million. This marked one of the strongest weeks, triggering an almost 13% XRP price weekly rally.

These strong inflows indicate massive buying among retail and institutional investors. It also remains one of the easiest indicators spot investors use to make their buy or sell decisions.

Weekly Inflows into Spot XRP ETFs
Weekly Inflows into Spot XRP ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

XRP Price Upside amid Massive Whale Accumulation

On-chain data tracked by analysts, including Ali Martinez, shows wallets in the 1 million-10 million XRP cohort added more than 470 million tokens in five days, worth about $724 million. Holdings in that group rose from almost 12.37 billion to 12.80 billion XRP.

An earlier XRP price upside momentum saw roughly 1.54 billion XRP move into large wallets over 96 hours. The whale accumulation signals that large holders are positioning for a potential break of $1.60.

Network activity has also picked up, with thousands of new accounts created in a few days. The number of accounts created jumped 34% to 3.2K last week, with active accounts sitting at 17.8K.

XRP price is currently trading around $1.50, down more than 2%. This comes amid profit booking as Trump rejected Iran’s 7-day proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, he expects Iran talks to restart this week.

Also visit: 8 best crypto lending platforms for institutional users

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.