3 Reasons Why XRP Price Is Going Up

XRP price has rallied more than 60% in a month amid strong bullish sentiment as analysts predicted huge long-term targets. Continuous spot XRP ETFs have kept whales and investors bullish. Here are the three reasons behind the latest massive upside in the coin.

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Peter Brandt and Other Analysts Share XRP Price Targets

Veteran trader Peter Brandt shared an XRP chart recently and predicted a $5.40 long-term price target. This represents nearly 260% upside in the coin, but he didn’t reveal any timeline and stressed that posting a chart is not the same as placing a trade.

The prediction was based on chart patterns and historical cycles. Peter Brandt has analyzed XRP price more recently amid multiple tailwinds. “It is not necessary to be a certified cult member to be an interested owner of a crypto XRP,” he said.

Standard Chartered reaffirmed its 2030 XRP price target at $28 even as the bank slashed its 2026 forecast from $8 to $2.80. Institutions are investing in XRP utility, with XRPL payments, liquidity, tokenization, stablecoins, and DeFi push.

Meanwhile, other analysts noted nearer-term levels around $2 if the $1.60 support level is cleared. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez also shared $2 as the next target if XRP price breaks above $1.60. He also noted the formation of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.

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Rising Spot XRP ETF Inflows

Spot XRP ETFs have extended their streak of net inflows. Cumulative net inflows have reached about $1.79 billion, with total net assets near $1.77 billion, as per SoSoValue data.

XRP ETFs saw $22.65 million in inflows on Friday to close the week with a total inflow of $75.59 million. This marked one of the strongest weeks, triggering an almost 13% XRP price weekly rally.

These strong inflows indicate massive buying among retail and institutional investors. It also remains one of the easiest indicators spot investors use to make their buy or sell decisions.

XRP Price Upside amid Massive Whale Accumulation

On-chain data tracked by analysts, including Ali Martinez, shows wallets in the 1 million-10 million XRP cohort added more than 470 million tokens in five days, worth about $724 million. Holdings in that group rose from almost 12.37 billion to 12.80 billion XRP.

An earlier XRP price upside momentum saw roughly 1.54 billion XRP move into large wallets over 96 hours. The whale accumulation signals that large holders are positioning for a potential break of $1.60.

Network activity has also picked up, with thousands of new accounts created in a few days. The number of accounts created jumped 34% to 3.2K last week, with active accounts sitting at 17.8K.

XRP price is currently trading around $1.50, down more than 2%. This comes amid profit booking as Trump rejected Iran’s 7-day proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, he expects Iran talks to restart this week.

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