Home / Crypto News / Binance’s Use of Legal Exemption to Serve EU Customers Without MiCA License Faces EU Probe

Binance’s Use of Legal Exemption to Serve EU Customers Without MiCA License Faces EU Probe

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Binance's Use of Legal Exemption to Serve EU Customers Without MiCA License Faces EU Probe

Highlights

  • Binance under investigation by the ESMA and regulators in France, Germany, and Greece.
  • Binance uses reverse solicitation exemption under the MiCA regulation to serve EU customers.
  • The exchange missed license in June after high-level political intervention and central bank opposition.
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EU regulators are investigating Binance over its use of the “reverse solicitation” exemption under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation to continue serving customers without a license. The exchange failed to secure MiCA licenses before the transition period and now faces scrutiny.

Binance Under EU Inquiry for Serving Without MiCA License

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange faces investigation by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and regulators in France, Germany, and Greece. Binance is using a legal exemption to continue serving customers in the bloc after failing to secure a MiCA license, Financial Times reported on October 1.

ESMA said Binance continued allowing new account openings in some European markets even after withdrawing its application through Greece in June. Regulators have requested information from the crypto exchange over its use of reverse solicitation exemption and warned that failure could trigger enforcement actions including fines.

The reverse solicitation exemption under Article 61 of MiCA allows overseas operators to provide services without a license only when EU customers request services, but without any prior advertising or promotional activity by firms.

“The reverse solicitation exemption must be interpreted very narrowly. It should be considered an exception and must not be used to circumvent MiCA requirements,” as per ESMA.

The investigation comes as ESMA prepares to transition to the enforcement phase of MiCA supervision. Supervisors have included reverse solicitation in their 2027 supervisory priorities, alongside outsourcing, operational resilience, liquidity, and whether firms maintain sufficient operational infrastructure within the EU.

Exchange Missed License After High-Level Political Intervention

Binance initially pursued a license through Greece but withdrew its application in June after high-level political intervention and central bank opposition. The crypto exchange shifted focus to operating via the UAE, as CoinGape reported earlier.

Binance earlier said it “complies with applicable regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions in which it operates” and that its “products and services continue to be reviewed and aligned with relevant regulatory obligations”.

“We are actively working toward becoming MiCA-authorised and view this as an important step in providing users with a consistent, regulated, and trusted service across the European market,” it added.

Binance stopped offering crypto trading services in France after failing to obtain a MiCA license. French users were only allowed to withdraw their crypto assets.

But months after it was set to leave the EU, the crypto exchange is still doing business there. That’s due to a combination of side doors and workarounds that have allowed Binance to express confidence about continuing to operate in the 27-member-state bloc, according to people familiar with the matter.

This regulatory action by EU authorities is expected to serve as the first major test of how MiCA’s exemption provisions are applied in practice. If the scope of the reverse solicitation provision is narrowed, it could have broad implications for other overseas crypto businesses seeking to access the European market without MiCA authorization.

As CoinGape reported recently, Binance is under a fresh US DOJ investigation over possible Iran sanctions violations. The probe is led by the Attorney’s Office for SDNY, with the US DOJ’s Criminal Division.

For crypto investors searching for MiCA-compliant firms, here are the best regulated crypto exchanges in Europe.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.