Home / Crypto News / Michael Saylor’s Strategy Transfers Out $297 Million in Bitcoin, Here’s Why

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Transfers Out $297 Million in Bitcoin, Here’s Why

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Michael Saylor's Strategy Transfers Out $297 Million in Bitcoin, Here's Why

Highlights

  • Michael Saylor’s Strategy Moved 3,568 BTC worth about $297 million, as per Lookonchain.
  • This sparked concerns and speculation in the crypto markets over a potential sale similar to a few months ago.
  • Bitcoin jumps above $84,000 as analysts remain bullish despite uncertainty.
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Michael Saylor’s Strategy moved 3,568 BTC worth about $297 million over the last few hours. The massive size raised questions about whether the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury is dumping BTC again or just shuffling coins between wallets.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Moves Sparks Jitters

In an X post on September 29, on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that Michael Saylor’s Strategy transferred 3,568 BTC over a nine-hour window. The Bitcoin were valued at almost $297 million at the time.

Lookonchain asked whether the firm was selling again or simply moving funds to new wallets. This sparked concerns and speculation in the broader crypto markets over a potential sale similar to a few months ago.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy transferred 3,568 BTC
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Transferred 3,568 BTC. Source: Lookonchain

The transfers followed after Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchased 1,665 BTC, boosting its total Bitcoin holdings to 847,666 BTC. The company also repurchased $152 million of STRC preferred stock, with USD reserves standing at $6.02 billion.

Under its Digital Credit Capital Framework, Strategy plans to sell Bitcoin from time to time to fund STRC preferred stock dividends, MSTR stock buybacks, and rebuild cash reserves.

However, Arkham Intelligence analyst Emmet Gallic confirmed the latest on-chain transactions were “neither selling or moving.” He said these are normal movements within Fidelity Custody, which treats all customer BTC deposits as fungible and will move the funds as needed. Additionally, Arkham has labeled the address as Fidelity.

Bulls Hold Bitcoin Above as Analysts Remain Bullish

Bitcoin price jumped almost 2% from the 24-hour low of $82,581, currently trading above $84,100. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders after Trump rejected Iran’s proposal.

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. The total BTC futures open interest tumbled more than 2% to $52.73 billion in the last 24 hours. The 4-hour BTC futures OI on CME dropped 14% and climbed more than 1% on Binance. This signals the selloff is coming from US investors.

However, the BTC futures OI has climbed across platforms, including CME, Binance, Bybit, and Hyperliquid in the last hour. Meanwhile, analysts also remain bullish on Bitcoin price, predicting that a reclaim above $85,300 opens the door to $89,000.

Bitcoin price in 2-Hour Timeframe
Bitcoin Price in 2-Hour Timeframe

Also Check: Will Bitcoin reach $130,000 by December 31, 2026?

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.